A Kid-Approved Review of the New Minnesota Children's Museum

Touring the all-new Minnesota Children’s Museum with a mother of two girls, 5 and under, made me feel ancient. “Back in my stroller pushing days,” I told my colleague Andrea Lahouze, while leaning on my imaginary cane for emphasis, “there was no place at the museum to get coffee. You had to wait in line for single stall bathrooms. And we had to cross the skyway for lunch at the grungiest McDonald’s.” Those hard times are over. The totally reimagined and expanded museum, which opens to the public on Wednesday, addresses the major requests (pleas?) of longtime fans, introduces new forms of engaging, open-ended play, and offers plenty of delights and surprises for kids and adults.

This was no cosmetic upgrade. The $30 million expansion and renovation of the downtown St. Paul museum includes a new skyway level check-in desk and four new galleries. The only additional square footage to the building is a glass-enclosed bump-out along seventh street that houses the new four-story climbing structure called the Scramble (Bring socks! No bare feet or shoes allowed). But the museum gained 35 percent more play space by moving administrative offices from the first floor to the back of the third floor. The whole place feels brighter and more open.

And, at long last, the Children’s Museum has a café and coffee bar. The menu includes pizza, wraps, salads, five kinds of mac and cheese, as well as kid-friendly hot dogs, quesadillas, and turkey sandwiches. Plus, ice cream and—cue the begging—slushies. One observation: the seating area seems small. Every table was filled last week on a preview day with much lighter attendance than a typical Saturday. It won’t be surprising if they end up having to push additional tables into the retail space that surrounds the café.

As the parent of two boys, ages 9 and 12, who have felt more at home at the Science Museum of Minnesota the last few years, I was curious to see if the new MCM achieved its goal of appealing to bigger kids. I would say yes—the efforts are apparent, and my kids had a lot of fun, from building circuit breakers in the Studio (the former toddler space) to navigating the laser maze—one of several new high tech additions—to shimmying up and down that impressive new climbing structure. It seems to me the museum’s biggest barrier in connecting with 9 to 12 year olds is perception. My soon-to-be seventh grader had more fun than he would admit, but he doesn’t want to play among babies. And, on a practical note, as my boys were racing each other up the Scramble, I kept reminding them not to step on small children. The museum would be wise to create a 10+ or tween night—I think older kids would have a fantastic night at this museum if the little ones were out of their way.

But enough from this old mom. Let’s here what my 12 year old, Oscar, and Andrea’s 5 year old, Madeleine, thought of the all-new Minnesota Children’s Museum.

Oscar, age 12

Some of my earliest memories are from the Children’s Museum. I used to go there all the time with my dad. I loved the ant farm and the bubbles. As some of you may know, the Children’s Museum was just completely redone. I heard that they were trying to appeal to older kids, so obviously, I had to check it out.

When I walked in, the museum was unrecognizable, in a good way. There was a ton to do. There were a lot of hands-on activities. There were foam noodles, electrical circuits, face painting, and more. However, many things just felt too young for tweens. I would say that you could make a day out of this new museum for kids up to nine years old. While the Children’s Museum did achieve a wider age range, I don’t think that they made it to the tween level.

There was one exhibit that has a lot of potential for older kids. It’s a laser maze. However, there’s no time limit when you’re in it. I literally waited for at least ten minutes for some toddler to finish up. (Parent note: agreed—this attraction is going to need some staff oversight to help users understand it, and keep the line moving.)

The big climbing structure was actually pretty fun. There was a surprisingly fast slide and a bunch of different ways to get there. However, it would’ve been better if I wasn’t afraid of smushing toddlers. I experienced this problem with multiple exhibits. Overall, the new Children’s Museum is great for kids up to nine. A lot of it would be fun for older kids if younger kids weren’t all over.

Madeleine, age 5 (as told to Mom)

First we went into the craft area [The Studio in Target Gallery] and I learned how to use a sewing machine and now I love sewing! I sewed pieces of paper together to make a real book. (Parent note: I felt a bit of hesitation when she made a beeline for the sewing machines, but an MCM staff member was right there to show her how it worked—and gave me a refresher on my eighth grade Home Ec. Sewing skills in the process. It was wonderful to see her confidence shine through in learning a brand new skill.) The playground [Scramble] was so tall! I liked the car wash part [Forces At Play] because you could clean everything in there with bubbles and water, but I didn’t want to get my clothes wet. My favorite part was the face painting. There were paints out and you could just paint your own face! I wanted to be a blue tiger so we put blue whiskers and stripes on me. Then in the restaurant, there was pizza decorated to look like a cat. I ate it all.

If you go:

The grand opening is Wednesday, June 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is now $12.95 for ages 1 to 101, up from $9.95—the first increase since 2014. New membership prices start at $129. Admission is free June 17 and 18, but advance reservations are required.