Photograph courtesy of Minnesota Center for Book Arts
Marbled Hearts
Valentine’s Day is upon us! Get out of the house and party with the kiddos at these local fêtes.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, February 10
Tap into your artsy side at this free Minnesota Center for Book Arts event. Make-and-take crafts on deck: handmade heart-shaped paper, letterpress printed postcards, and pop-up cards.
Valentine’s Family Fun at The Landing
10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, February 10
Celebrate Valentine’s Day and President Lincoln’s birthday like Minnesota pioneers. Make a Victorian valentine, trek the 19th-century Eagle Creek Village on snowshoes or kick-sled, assemble a kid-sized log cabin, and then warm up with a hot drink.
12-3 p.m., Saturday, February 10
Take a horse-drawn hayride, lace up for a family skate on the lake, ogle snow sculptures and enjoy a bonfire. Then head inside for crafts, a kids DJ, and hot drinks.
Tuesday, February 13 – Sunday, February 18
On these days, Minneapolis Institute of Art-goers will be handed a paper heart that they can then stick next to their favorite gallery work.
Valentine’s Day Party in Loring Park
4-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 14
Walk over to the Loring Community Arts Center in Loring Park for bingo, crafts, and games, followed by a movie and snacks.