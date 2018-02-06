× Expand Photograph courtesy of Minnesota Center for Book Arts Marbled Hearts

Valentine’s Day is upon us! Get out of the house and party with the kiddos at these local fêtes.

Love Local: MCBA Open House

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, February 10

Tap into your artsy side at this free Minnesota Center for Book Arts event. Make-and-take crafts on deck: handmade heart-shaped paper, letterpress printed postcards, and pop-up cards.

Valentine’s Family Fun at The Landing

10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturday, February 10

Celebrate Valentine’s Day and President Lincoln’s birthday like Minnesota pioneers. Make a Victorian valentine, trek the 19th-century Eagle Creek Village on snowshoes or kick-sled, assemble a kid-sized log cabin, and then warm up with a hot drink.

Lake Hiawatha Heart Warmer

12-3 p.m., Saturday, February 10

Take a horse-drawn hayride, lace up for a family skate on the lake, ogle snow sculptures and enjoy a bonfire. Then head inside for crafts, a kids DJ, and hot drinks.

Institute of Hearts

Tuesday, February 13 – Sunday, February 18

On these days, Minneapolis Institute of Art-goers will be handed a paper heart that they can then stick next to their favorite gallery work.

Valentine’s Day Party in Loring Park

4-8 p.m., Wednesday, February 14

Walk over to the Loring Community Arts Center in Loring Park for bingo, crafts, and games, followed by a movie and snacks.