Un-bored Game

After surviving the cabin fever of 2014’s Great Polar Vortex, business partners and sisters-in-law Christine Peck and Meghan DeRoma invented Silly Street, a board game designed to get their families moving and laughing when they couldn’t get outside. Now, they have another family game ready to meet your living room. In Animal Act, players pick a card and then act, sing, or mime what it says while the other players guess. If a player guesses correctly, the actor earns a ticket for his or her playbill. Fill your playbill first and you win. Like Silly Street, the beauty of the game is also in its ability to be played sans actual board, which means the card deck can be taken on road trips, or played in short intervals for spur-of-the-moment giggles. (What, you’ve never sung “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” in a hippopotamus voice before? There’s a first time for everything.) We talked with Peck to learn more about how the game brings families–and generations–together. What is the story behind Animal Act’s creation? As with all of our games, we started the creation of Animal Act by observing children's natural tendencies and key developmental needs. We also selected the character traits we wanted the game to help kiddos develop. In the case of Animal Act, these traits are adaptability, grit, creativity, communication, and bravery. Then the fun part really begins. Meghan and I start iterating and playing a lot! Meghan is a true artist and the moment she utilizes design to elevate concepts and the true purpose of our products into something irresistible, it’s simply magical. How does this game build upon the emotional intelligence that Silly Street fosters in its child players? Animal Act helps kids develop adaptability, grit, creativity, communication, and bravery. We really hone in on these traits by focusing on dramatic play, which helps kids combine emotional expression and intelligence with cognitive intelligence. It also helps to teach children self-regulation, creativity, bravery, and adaptable thinking to increase their confidence. It also has the ability to really aid parents and educators with various social emotional challenges, like shyness and anxiety by helping kids to let down their inhibitions. Our take on dramatic play is fast moving, highly entertaining, and loads of fun. The fact that the kids also build important character skills is goodness that is intentional by us, but hidden to the kiddo. We like to call it cheese-covered broccoli—a win for everyone. What do you hope this game does for children and families who play it? We hope that kids gain a better sense of themselves and gain confidence in their ability to communicate with others and to succeed when trying something new. The benefits of family and multi-generational play really aid in building bravery and adaptability. We hope all players build connections with one another, have fun, and maybe even create some silly inside jokes with one another. Grandparents also have a really special opportunity to teach their grandchildren through behavior modeling. Kids don't typically expect their grandparents to hop around like a kangaroo doing karate, for instance. But, these interactions drive contagious connection. We all know that strong bonds are powerful for happiness and for emotional stability, so grandparents, go play! Animal Act is available on Amazon and at Creative Kidstuff.