Twin Cities Solar Eclipse Viewing Parties

On Monday, August 21, the United States will experience its first total solar eclipse in decades. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the Earth and the sun, rendering only the sun’s corona (atmosphere) visible. The daytime sky will go dark, birds will quit chirping, and nocturnal animals will wake up. All in the middle of the day. “It’s a cool chance to learn about what’s going on in the sky,” says Dodge Nature Center naturalist Teresa Root. Here’s the bad news: That won’t happen in Minnesota. We’re not in the “path of totality,” a band across the U.S. from Oregon to South Carolina that will see the full eclipse. But here’s the good news: If the weather is clear, we’ll still experience more than 80 percent of the eclipse. We’ll see just a tiny crescent of the sun from about 11:43 a.m. to 2:28 p.m., with the sun blocked most at 1:06 p.m. And the Twin Cities are ready to celebrate with lots of parties and chances to learn. Note: To keep your retinas safe, be sure to use a pinhole projector (which you can make at home or at one of these events) or certified solar eclipse glasses to view the eclipse. Never look directly at the sun. Afton State Park 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Afton State Park’s picnic area, 6959 Peller Ave. S., Hastings Afton is celebrating this year’s eclipse in style. Make your own pinhole viewer, borrow eclipse glasses, or watch it projected into a screen from binoculars. A local vendor will be selling refreshments as park employees mill about to answer all your questions. Science Museum of Minnesota 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul The Science Museum seems like a pretty good place to learn about the eclipse, huh? They’re setting up camp to watch it at 1:06 p.m. on the Level 3 Terrace (including free eclipse glasses, watch those eyes), but visitors can also spend time celebrating this unique event with eclipse-themed activities and crafts before and after it happens. Lebanon Hills Regional Park 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 860 Cliff Rd., Eagan Make your very own eclipse projection viewer in the morning, then ask park naturalists all your questions about this year’s eclipse. A limited number of eclipse glasses will be provided. Silverwood Park 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 2500 County Rd. E., St. Anthony Silverwood Park in St. Anthony will set up a sun-filtered telescope and dole out eclipse glasses to make sure everyone is safely learning about the phenomenon. Kids under 17 must come with an adult, so bring the whole fam! Dodge Nature Center 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 365 Marie Ave. W., West St. Paul Dodge naturalists will explain exactly what’s up with the sun and moon on August 21—plus, they’ll provide lots of other fun eclipse-themed activities (even if it’s too cloudy to see the sun). Refreshments will be available for purchase, or you can bring your own picnic. St. Paul Public Libraries and Hennepin County Libraries Various times and locations Check out your local library for lots of eclipse-themed crafts, storytimes, snacks, and free eclipse glasses. Bonus: Some locations have special events just for teens or tots.