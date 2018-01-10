Twin Cities Family Skate Nights

×
Photo courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board
Ice skating and hockey in Bryant Square Park
Loaner skates are available for Bryant Square Park's skate nights, Fridays through February 2.
Strap on your skates for some gliding—and tumbling—at these family skate nights. One-Day Events Hayden Heights Rec Center (St. Paul) 6-7:30 p.m., Friday, January 19 A free family skating event! Stick around for board games, snacks, and hot cocoa. Northwest Como Rec Center (St. Paul) 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 26 It’s Family Skating Party & Bonfire night. Bring your own skates for open skating on the ice rink, and enjoy hot cocoa and popcorn by the bonfire. Families can also borrow snowshoes and cross-country skis for a nighttime trek. Phalen Rec Center (St. Paul) 6-7 p.m., Friday, January 26 This year’s Family Skating Party gives families the chance to skate, play board games, and color. When your toes are frozen, head into the warming house for cookies and hot cocoa. Battle Creek Winter Lockout, (St. Paul) 4-6 p.m., Saturday, February 3 Pack up your sleds and skates for an afternoon of outdoor activities at Battle Creek Rec Center. A limited number of cross-country skis and snowshoes will also be available for use. Complimentary skates are first come, first served. When you’re done romping around in the snow, warm up by the fire or head indoors for cookie decorating, spin art, button making, and more. Ongoing Events In Minneapolis: Bryant Square Park 5:30-7 p.m. Fridays, January 19 through February 2 Register online by January 19 for Bryant Square Park’s Family Skate Nite on Friday nights. Loaner skates are available for kids and adults. Windom Northeast Rec Center 6-8 p.m. Fridays, January 19 through February 9 Every Friday, Windom Northeast Rec hosts Fire & Ice Skating Night. Bring your own skates and sleds for outdoor fun, then huddle up by the fire pit or head to the warming house for s’mores, hot cocoa, and popcorn. Lyndale Farmstead Park 6-8 p.m. Saturdays, January 20 through February 17 Every Saturday is Family Skate Night at Lyndale Farmstead Park. If the kids get worn out, the park building will be open for table tennis, foosball, board games, and special events. A limited amount of loaner skates will be available. Logan Park Rec Center 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. Sundays through February 19 Choose between ice-skating, broomball, and hockey—or pick all of the above. Lake of the Isles 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays through March 1 It’s ice skating and pond hockey in one of the city’s most picturesque settings, with a view of the downtown Minneapolis skyline. North Commons Recreation Center 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturdays, 12–6 p.m. Sundays until March 1 The North Commons skating rink provides ample space for open skate and hockey. Van Cleve Rec Center 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturdays, 12-6 p.m. Sundays through March 1 Van Cleve Rec Center features an ice rink that can be used for skating, broomball, or hockey. Skating lessons are offered on Tuesdays until February 13 for $30. Wells Fargo WinterSkate 3-9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sundays through March 1 Minneapolis lost one of its skating gems when The Depot announced the permanent closure of its ice rink for renovation. Luckily, Wells Fargo WinterSkate Minneapolis is an excellent alternative. Skate under the Minneapolis skyline in Loring Park, with complimentary skates available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bonus: The Figure Skating Club of Minneapolis offers free skating lessons every Tuesday through February 27. In St. Paul: Wells Fargo WinterSkate 11 a.m. – 4:50 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sundays through February 11 Wells Fargo WinterSkate St. Paul is back. Skate rental is $4 per person, with free skating lessons every Saturday in January. Every Friday you can also enter to win two tickets to the Minnesota Wild game on Feb. 17 by posting your WinterSkate photos on Instagram with the hashtags #WellsFargoWinterSkate or #WinterSkate. Edgecumbe Rec Center 9 a.m. – 8:45 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays through February 28 Edgecumbe Rec Center’s rink is open late Mondays through Thursdays for ice skating and hockey. Skating lessons are also available. In Maple Grove: Central Park Ice Skate Loop 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily For a twist on the traditional skate night, head out to Maple Grove and explore Minnesota’s first ice-skating trail, an 810-foot, LED-lit loop that takes skaters on a scenic journey through Central Park. Skating is free and skate rentals are available.