Treats No Tricks

× Expand Photo by Kim Palaferri/The Press Tribune Floating Pumpkin Patch

My six-year-old loves the spectacle of Halloween but could still do without the nightmare-inducing spooks that so often take center stage. Sound like any of the kids in your life? Here are a few festivities that won’t (re)awaken their fear of the dark. Floating Pumpkin Patch Tired of trekking the fields to find your perfect pumpkin? Swim for it in a supersized pool instead at a Floating Pumpkin Patch, then towel off and stick around to decorate it at the Community Center. 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, October 13, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie Pumpkin Nights See the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in a whole new light—candlelight—when you explore more than 3,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins at this nighttime event. Also to do: spell-casting through the Harry Potter-themed Pumpkin Passage, a friendly mermaid-occupied Great Pumpkin Reef, snacks, drinks, movie screenings, and more. Open 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sun-Thurs and 6:30-midnight Fri-Sat, Oct. 13-29, 1719 Como Ave., Falcon Heights Como Friends ZooBoo The zoo celebrates its 30th ZooBoo this year! Come for the friendly trick-or-treating, stay for the pumpkin bowling, crafts, and visits with hundreds of costumed characters. 4:30-7:30 p.m., October 21, 22, 28, and 29, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul Ghouls & Giggles and Spooktacular Concert Here’s another opportunity to test-drive their Halloween costumes in the great outdoors. There will be trick-or-treating, face painting, and scavenger hunting from 1 to 3 p.m., then a live “spooky favorites” concert by the Minnetonka Symphony Orchestra from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is free with gate admission. 1-5 p.m., October 22, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska Anoka Grand Day Parade Pay a visit to The Halloween Capital of the World and you will be rewarded with a kid-friendly parade that pulls out all the stops with none of the gore. Arrive early for a Spooktacular Carnival with face painting, crazy hair, and children’s games beginning at 10 a.m. Parade begins at 1 p.m., October 28, Main Street and Fifth Avenue, Anoka BooFest on Grand Trick-or-treat the shops up and down iconic Grand Ave. paired with shopping and dining discounts among many resident establishments makes for a fun fall day. Petting zoos and pony rides included. October 29, 752 Grand Avenue, St. Paul Ar-BOO-retum There is free admission all day for anyone in costume, plus trick-or-treating for fresh apples in the gift store, 10:30 a.m. story time in the visitor center, coloring fun, and general costumed revelry throughout the grounds. Bring your camera. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., October 31, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska