Too Much Halloween Candy? You Can Donate It

Are you experiencing trick-or-treat overload? Have you already eaten all your favorites? You don’t have to leave the remaining sugar deluge hanging around the house. Instead, you can donate them to a good cause.

November 1 through November 5, all Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota stores will be accepting candy donations for Treats for Troops. The Soldiers’ Angels Halloween candy collection program will deliver donated candy to the St. Paul VA for distribution to military personnel and veterans. After November 5, Goodwill will bring a truckload of additional candy to St. Paul Vet Center to be given to local servicemembers.

Candy donators will receive a tax deduction, fewer sugar crashes, and a lower risk of cavities.