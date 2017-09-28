The Most Awesome Autumn

× Expand Photo courtesy of Sever's Fall Festival Sever's Fall Festival

The kids are back in school, cabin weekends are winding down, and the air is crisper than it’s been in months. But don’t worry—there’s still lots of outdoor fun to be had before the snow flies. Afton Apple Orchard Afton has it all—u-pick apples, hayrides, a six-mile corn maze, a pumpkin patch, and a huge playground called Straw Mountain. It also hosts an Apple Festival most weekends in October, complete with cider demonstrations and a petting zoo. Good for a half-day of gallivanting or more. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385 Minnetonka Orchards With a dozen apple varieties to choose from, apple connoisseurs young and old will love Minnetonka Orchards. Yes, they have your Honeycrisps. And Haralsons. And SweeTangos. And more, more, more. They also host family-friendly local musicians every weekend and have a petting zoo, corn maze, face painting, and hayrides. See how the kids measure up at the orchard growth chart. Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, 6530 County Road 26, Minnetrista, 763-479-6530 Pine Tree Orchard Behold the fall fam trifecta: apple picking, corn maze-ing, and pumpkin choosing. Pine Tree Orchard in White Bear Lake has it, plus a whole bakery and gift shop with fresh cider to take home. If you’re looking for more of a workout than carrying around bushels of apples, sign up for October 21’s Run for the Apples, which includes a five-miler for all ages and a 1/3-mile kids’ fun run. Main room open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily (activities have varying hours), 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202 Whistling Well Farm For a no-frills (okay, fewer frills, there’s still a pretty rad petting zoo) approach to fall fun, head over to Whistling Well in Hastings. Pick your own apples or buy a bushel at its Country Store, which also sells picture books about Emmy, the farm’s resident dog. Open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, 8973 St. Croix Tr. S., Hastings, 651-998-0301 Pinehaven Farm Pinehaven’s annual Harvest Festival runs from September 23-October 31 and features a corn pit (new this year!), corn maze, giant slide, hayrides, an enormous pumpkin patch, and a pumpkin cannon. Spooky bonus: There’s a haunted Dead End Hayride for teens nearly every day of the festival and a kids’ Halloween party on October 28 and 29. Open 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sat & Sun, and noon-6:30 p.m. Mon-Fri, 28186 Kettle River Blvd., Wyoming, 651-462-1704 LuceLine Orchard This family-owned farm is the perfect setting for a fun family day. They’ve got it all—a corn maze, weekend hayrides, a petting zoo, nature trails, apples, and a vineyard. Let the kids climb Hay Mountain while the grownups sip cider, beer, or wine on a bench swing with a view. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs-Sun, 2755 Rose Ave., Watertown, 612-817-6229 Dehn’s Pumpkins Ten acres of pumpkins, five acres getting lost in a-maze-ing corn, millions of kernels in the corn pit, and tons of other activities makes Dehn’s a great spot for a family outing. Personally, we’re excited to catapult gourds at targets with the Gourd Slinger. Open 9 a.m.-dusk daily, 17270 125th Ave. N., Dayton, 763-420-6859 Sever’s Fall Festival We know kids like playgrounds. But what about when said playground is mounted in an ocean of corn kernels? Meet Sever’s Extreme Corn Pit, one of dozens of activities at this year’s festival. There’s also an obstacle course, live music, pig races, magic shows, hayrides, and an Australia-themed corn maze. Open 1-8 p.m. Fri, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun, 1100 Canterbury Rd., Shakopee, 952-270-6293 Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze The largest corn maze in Minnesota is football-themed this year to celebrate the Viking’s second year in U.S. Bank Stadium. Spend some time getting lost in the maze (while reflecting on the Vikes’ Super Bowl chances, perhaps?), then climb abord a hayride, pet some animals, play in a corn pit, and listen to live music. Food vendors will be onsite for mid-afternoon tummy rumblings. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekends until Oct. 29, 8001 109th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, 952-992-9326 Pumpkin Nights What would it look like if more than 3,000 hand-carved pumpkins illuminated the Minnesota State Fairgrounds? For the second year in a row, the creators of The Color Run are hosting a non-spooky Halloween event for all ages. Cast spells through the Harry Potter-themed Pumpkin Passage or pretend to swim into the Great Pumpkin Reef--and be sure to say hi to a mermaid or two when you're there. Snacks, drinks, movie screenings, and fall-themed activities round out the fun. Open 6:30-10:30 pm.m Sun-Thurs and 6:30-midnight Fri-Sat, Oct. 13-29, 1719 Como Ave., Falcon Heights