Super Bowl for Kids

Super Bowl Live snow globe
There are benefits to living in (or near) Super Bowl LII’s host city. Among them: 10 extra days of the Saint Paul Winter Carnival and a surprising abundance of ice sculptures—even for Minnesota. Here’s the rundown of family-friendly special events in the days leading up to the game of games. Ice Castles in Stillwater Now through February 28 About 40 minutes east of the Twin Cities, these walk-through ice castles feature tunnels, fountains, slides, and archways made entirely from ice. Music and LED lights add to the magic. Check the schedule for fire performances and visits from Frozen’s Anna and Elsa. 201 Water Street North, Stillwater, 866-435-2850 Ice Palace 2018 at Saint Paul Winter Carnival January 25 – February 10 The 4,000 block, 70-foot-tall ice palace will feature an ice sculpture gallery, ice thrones, ice moats, an ice bar, and a fire-and-ice fountain. Make the trip on January 27 for Kids’ Day, or January 30 for Frozen Family Fun Night. Rice Park, 109 4th St. W., St. Paul, 651-266-6400 Super Bowl LIVE January 26 – February 4 It’s a massive fan festival spanning the length of downtown’s Nicollet Mall. Among the fun: freestyle snowmobile stunts, life-sized, Super Bowl-themed snow globes you can step inside, and a collection of ice sculptures. Catch the “LII” roman numeral sculpture at 6th St. S. and Nicollet Mall. Each evening at 5 p.m. will also bring “Drumming Down the Sun,” a drum and dance exhibition performed by Native American students. Lake Harriet Winter Kite Festival January 27 The weekend before the big game, watch the skies above frozen Lake Harriet fill with kites of all sizes, shapes and colors. Also on hand: ice fishing, horse-drawn wagon rides, snowshoeing, and marshmallow toasting. Lake Harriet via Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board, 4135 W Lake Harriet Parkway, Mpls., 612-230-6400 Super Bowl Experience January 27 – February 3 The Minneapolis Convention Center will transform into the “NFL’s interactive theme park” at this immersive event. Experience the NFL in virtual reality, get free autographs from players, snap a photo with the Vince Lombardi trophy, complete an NFL flag clinic, and let the littlest fans zoom through the Play 60 Zone. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 Second Ave. S., Mpls., 612-335-6000 Toddler Tuesdays: Touchdown! at Mall of America January 30 It’s a Super Bowl celebration for pint-sized super-fans. Get ready for game day with themed crafts, activities, characters, and treats. Mall of America’s West Market Square, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, 952-883-8800 Ice Maze at Minneapolis Institute of Art February 1 – 4 Take on the twists and turns of this lighted, frozen maze and search for objects from one of Mia’s upcoming exhibitions. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Avenue South, Mpls., 888-642-2787 City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival February 3 – 5 The weekend of frosty festivities includes illuminated ice sculpture displays—(including giant penguins, an ice forest, and an ice symphony!), a kid’s cross-country ski event, dogsledding, a snow sculpture contest, and more. Theodore Wirth Park, 1301 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Mpls., 612-604-5330