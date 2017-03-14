St. Patrick’s Day Weekend for Families

× Expand Photo by Mike McGinn St. Patrick's Day Family

For you the celebration of the patron saint of Ireland may revolve around the greenest beers, but for the kids it’s a day that begins with a big bowl of Lucky Charms and their best all-green outfits. Here are 12 ways to mesh the two interests for a weekend of family fun.

Friday 12 p.m., St. Paul

Make your favorite St. Paddy’s Day tradition your family’s favorite too, so don your finest green attire, head to Mears Park, and take in the 51st annual parade. Free.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Minneapolis

If noon on a workday is too early to celebrate your heritage, then this 7:30 p.m. start time will be perfect. And to get even more festive, the kids can compete in the Wee Leprechaun costume contest and show off their ensemble walk in the parade. Free.

Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., White Bear Lake

It’s a fully kid-centric day of fun where the kids can play games, make crafts, and enjoy a much tamer parade while you sip a latte from the café. Admission is $3.50 - $7, plus $1 off with a St. Patrick’s Day-themed hairstyle or hat.

Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Paul

The kids won’t run out of fun things to do; after watching the Irish dancers they can make crafts, enjoy the special entertainment on the kid’s stage, and try some Irish foods (and you can grab a beer while you chase them around). Admission is free for kids 5 years and under, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and $7 for adults.

Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Edina

It’s $3 bowling for the kids and free bowling for you (plus green beer and Guinness floats for you). Bowling is $3 per hour for kids, and $3 shoe rental.

Friday 1-8 p.m., Stillwater

After “judging” the potato soup cook-off (Read: tasting over 20 different kinds), you can all giggle along while people try their hand at bed racing down Main Street. Free.

Friday 7-10 p.m., St. Paul

Join in the dancing you’ve been watching all day (but don’t worry, you’ll all get some lessons before the fun begins). Admission is $5 for ages 17 and under and $10 for adults.

Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Paul

Learn about one of the most influential local Irish families, James J. Hill and his wife and children, and their love of the Irish culture. Admission is free for ages 4 and under, $6 for ages 5-17, and $10 for adults.

Saturday 1-3 p.m., Bloomington

The kids will love the hunt for the lucky shamrocks (and you’ll love that it gets them 50 percent off the toy they were eyeing). Also on tap: face painting, games, and prizes. Free.

Saturday 6:15 p.m., Edina

It’s a real picnic with the comforts of the indoors (and the kids’ favorite blankets). Nosh on pizza and popcorn provided while you watch Brave. Admission is $3, RSVP required.

Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Paul

See the dances, hear the tunes, and snack on the tasty Irish fare. Admission is free for kids ages 5 and under, $5 for kids ages 6-12, and $7 for adults.

Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Maple Grove

Round out your holiday weekend with one last shepherd’s pie. Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée.