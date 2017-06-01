Sneak Peek: The Science Behind Pixar

× Expand The Science Behind Pixar Digital Rendering

In a nutshell, the Science Museum of Minnesota’s The Science Behind Pixar is 12,000 square feet behind the scenes of every Pixar blockbuster ever made. I took my five-year-old along to get her perspective. Spoiler alert: It’s pretty rad. Here’s the scoop: 1. It’s a crash course in animated filmmaking. In 40 activity stations, the exhibit takes visitors through the process filmmakers at Disney and Pixar Animation Studios use to bring films to life: modeling, rigging, surfaces, sets and cameras, animation, simulation, lighting, and rendering. Interspersed throughout the exhibition are video clips from the people who make it happen on how they make it happen.

2. Activities are rooted in STEM concepts. Older kids and adults can dive deep into the science, tech, engineering, and math that filmmakers use to make Pixar’s characters feel exaggerated yet true-to-life. Ever wonder how Merida’s hair looks so detailed in Brave? Filmmakers studied the physics of real curly hair to design a mathematical simulation allowing Merida’s hair to move realistically without animators having to position each curl by hand in every frame. Another bit of trivia: Monsters, Inc.’s one-eyed Mike Wazowski had 7,000 digital rigging points—the equivalent of a marionette on 7,000 strings. 3. So. Many. Buttons. And levers, touch screens, building activities, and even the occasional tunnel (a physical model from A Bug’s Life). Each station has at least a button or two, and most have several. Though concepts are often more complex (mathematical simulation and digital rendering, for instance) the ease of interaction with each station makes it fun for little ones, too. My daughter enjoyed adjusting the lighting in a miniature physical model of a scene from Up, making a stop-motion animation using the famed Pixar lamp, and comparing a real waterfall to an animated one. Multiple stations for many activities will also be welcome when it’s busy. 4. It’s chock-full of ‘90s nostalgia. Newer blockbusters are featured, but Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc., and Toy Story will bring you back. Several characters appear as touchable, human-size figures that invite hugs and high fives. As a ‘90s kid, I think I was even more excited than my daughter to snap a photo with Buzz Lightyear. We spent an hour, but it would be easy to fill a few hanging with the Pixar crew. The Science Behind Pixar, $22.95-28.95 including admission to Science Museum of Minnesota, June 9 – September 4, smm.org