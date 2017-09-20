School Lunch for Gen Z

× Expand Flavor Labs Flavor Station

Hot lunch has, thankfully, come a long way from the mystery meats of cafeterias past. It’s become tastier, and in recent years, healthier. Since 2012, the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act has reduced sugar, salt, and fat content and increased fruit, vegetable, and whole grain offerings in school lunches while also shrinking portion sizes. Unfortunately, the same time frame has also seen more than 1 million students leave lunch lines in National School Lunch Programs, some griping that the new grub is less than palatable. Without the typical fat and salt flavor boosters, what’s a school to do? Spice things up. In 2016, Flavor Lab Flavor Stations debuted in a handful of American lunchrooms. Now they’re in more than 1,500 schools across the country and counting. Part spice and part marketing, each flavor is a combination of low- and no-sodium spices from Foothill Farms and Mrs. Dash, each packaged in a brightly labeled container and topped off with an appetizing name like Garlic Parmesan, Smokey Chipotle, or the adventurous Extra Spicy. The idea is to let spices, not salt or fat, do the culinary talking. At Eastern Carver County Schools, which has Flavor Stations in five of its secondary schools, nutrition services assistant manager Spencer Fischer says the student response has been huge, even though many are used to a diet higher in sodium than mandates allow. Because they were born beginning in the mid-nineties, Gen Z students have only known an era where mass customization is the norm, extending to their culinary preferences.

“If one student likes ranch and another student prefers spicy food, they can easily eat what they like,” Fischer explains, adding that students especially enjoy flavoring their vegetables. “Before the Flavor Lab came out, we were doing our own seasoning station, but with all the marketing tools and setup help that comes with the Flavor Lab kit, it has catapulted our seasoning station to a whole new level.” Among the most popular flavors at Eastern Carver County Schools: Ranch, Tex Mex, Chili Cheese, Garlic and Herb, Lemon Pepper, and Smokey Chipotle. Want to bring a Flavor Station to a school in your neighborhood? Learn more about them at getyourflavoron.com.