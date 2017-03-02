Review: Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

× Expand Photo courtesy of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

Last night, my five-year-old daughter Madeleine and I attended Disney On Ice’s opening night Dream Big show at Target Center. We wore tiaras. We twirled. We sang our hearts out. Here are five things to know before you go.

1. Most of the kids dress up as Disney characters. It’s not often that you see an assembly of three-foot-tall princesses (interspersed with a respectable amount of princes and Buzz Lightyears) descending upon downtown, but that was the adorable scene walking into Target Center. Elsa was the prevailing princess of choice, probably four to one. Madeleine wore her Jasmine Halloween costume and was thrilled when Aladdin was the first story featured in the show.

2. You could buy those light-up wands. They are pretty cool. We opted for the glossy, oversized book recapping the night’s events so we could relive them during family reading time.

3. The intermission is short. Fifteen minutes, I believe. We had just enough time to make a beeline for the bathroom, purchase a book, and grab a hot dog, and with just the two of us, we were quick. Princess Tiana kicks off the second half.

4. The Little Mermaid sailors steal the show. One casually landed at least three backflips in a row, and another was literally catapulted into the air and with a flip, landed on a high platform. On ice skates. This was the point that dads began flipping out their iPhones.

5. Frozen fans will not be disappointed. All those Elsas could hardly contain themselves when Anna and Elsa took the ice. Some stories in the show are shorter, but Frozen’s plotline is played out more or less in full, complete with Elsa’s icy powers staged as special effects. Sven the reindeer was strangely absent, but Olaf was a favorite feature, especially during his “In Summer” routine. Ah, summer. We can’t wait, either.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big, at Target Center through March 5, disneyonice.com