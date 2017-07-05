Rainy Day Family Guide to the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Children's Museum Kids at the Minnesota Children's Museum

Art

Kidcreate Studio (Eden Prairie, Woodbury)

Round up the kids and Kidcreate will provide everything else. From award-winning art classes to summer camps to birthday parties, Kidcreate is an artistic outlet for kids 18 months to 12 years. Classes $25–$150.

Minneapolis Institute of Art (Minneapolis)

On the second Sunday of every month, head over to the Mia for Family Day, an event filled with art-making, local musicians, dancers, and storytellers. If it’s sunny, “Backyard Buzz” is the theme of the next Family Day, scheduled for July 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Walker Art Center (Minneapolis)

On the first Saturday of each month, everyone is welcome at the Walker for free gallery admission. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can experience a variety of family activities including live music, collaborative art-making and puppet performances. Free.

Creative Kidstuff (Wayzata, Edina, Bloomington, Minnetonka, St. Louis Park, Minneapolis, St. Paul)

At Creative Kidstuff, it’s pretty simple (as it says in their mission statement): they help kids play. With locations all across the metro, Creative Kidstuff has variety of toys, books, and games for your kids (and you) to explore while the rain falls. Just make sure to keep an eye on the kids while you try out the fidget spinners. Free.

James J. Hill House (St. Paul)

Enter the world of the man behind the Great Northern Railway in James J. Hill’s rugged, massive, detailed mansion on Summit Ave. in St. Paul. Mom and Dad can read about the railroad’s history while the kids explore the intricate staircases, dust chutes, and libraries the house has to offer. Adults $10, seniors and college students $8, children ages 5–17 $6, Children 4 years and younger free.

Paint Your Plate (St. Paul, Edina)

Paint a plate for Dad, a mug for Mom, or a dog bowl for Fido. There’s no studio fee, so bring the kids in, paint away, bring home your new flatware, and never think about the mess. Pay for what you paint.

Home Depot DIY Workshops (multiple metro locations)

When clouds keep the family inside, you can fuel your child’s inner carpenter at Home Depot’s workshops for kids. Work together to build a customized bug house one week, then return the next for technical training on toilet or ceiling fan installation. Free.

Athletics & Sports

Skyzone (Minneapolis, St. Paul, Burnsville, Blaine)

Yes, Skyzone has a massive indoor space for your kids to get out energy. The kicker? The whole family can touch the (indoor) sky—doing flips, dunking basketballs, and playing dodge ball—since the floor is covered in trampolines. Tickets $13–21.

Edinborough Park (Edina)

While one parent watches the kids in Edinborough’s one-acre, completely enclosed park, the other can take advantage of the running track, fitness area, or swimming pool. Adventure Peak, one of the largest indoor play structures in the country, is a top rainy day destination for Minnesota families. Daily admission $7.50.

Park Tavern Bowling (St. Louis Park)

When the lightning strikes, so can you. Bowl a few frames, then grab lunch at the restaurant and bar. While you finish your food (or craft beer), the kids can check out the arcade. Shoe rental $3.50/person, $3.50/game (weekdays before 4 p.m.).

REI Indoor Climbing Wall (Bloomington)

For those 5-years-and-older, 40-pounds-and-heavier, and 42-inches-and-taller, the Bloomington Pinnacle offers a challenge (and workout) for all ages in the form of a multi-faceted rock wall. Just don’t look down. Free for REI members, $10 for non-members.

Roller Garden (St. Louis Park)

Roll into St. Louis Park for open skating throughout the week, to playlists such as “Clean Top 100 Music.” No need to bring the earmuffs. $6–$8 admission, $3 rental.

Can Can Wonderland (St. Paul)

It’s all in the name, right? Well, maybe not. In case you’re confused, Can Can Wonderland brings together art (-based fauna and flora), music (two stages for showcasing local and regional talent), and mini golf (on an 18-hole, artist-designed course). Rumor has it they have some unicorns, too. $9 mini golf for kids under 12, $12 for 12 years and up.

Learning Tree Yoga (Minneapolis)

Picture this: The whole family is in one room, kids and all. All is quiet. No screaming or yelling, just breathing and relaxation. Pretty appealing, right? Learning Tree is a yoga studio designed to teach kids life skills through yoga classes for the whole family. Unroll your yoga mat and channel your inner child. Register online.

Open Gym Time at Rec Centers

Basketball, dodge ball, freeze tag, piggy-back rides. It doesn’t matter. Take the family to open gym times at a rec center near you and let the kids loose.

Pump It Up (Eden Prairie, Plymouth)

You can pump up your car tires to bring your family to an “Open Jump” at Pump It Up. The Pump It Up staff pumps up the variety of inflatables, obstacles courses, and slides. The inflatables pump up your children’s excitement. By the end of the day, everybody’s pumped up. Tickets for Open Jump start at $7 per child.

Science & Math

Science Museum of MN (St. Paul)

Does your fam know how Pixar animators created Dory? Or Sully? Or Buzz Lightyear? Find out at the Science Museum’s new traveling exhibit, The Science Behind Pixar, and then round out the day with “Journey to the South Pacific” at the Omnitheater. Tickets $9.95 for members, $28.95 and $34.95 for non-members.

Mill City Museum (Minneapolis)

From water table play to the “Baking Lab” to the rooftop observation deck, you can cover all educational bases at the Mill City Museum: science, math, history, physics, and naps. Tickets $6 for children 5–17, $12 for adults, free for kids 4 years and younger.

Minnesota Children’s Museum (St. Paul)

It’s back, with new exhibits across the board. Test your flexibility at the “ninja laser maze,” bring socks for the four-story play area, and prepare for a little moisture in the “Forces at Play” exhibit as you and the kids are immersed in a sudsy car wash. Tickets free for members, $12.95 for non-members.

The Works Museum (Bloomington)

While you won’t get lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles, you and the kids will get engineering-focused, hands-on exhibits created for children ages 4–12. Tickets free for members, $8.50 for children and adults 2 years and older.

× Expand Photo courtesy of MN Landscape Arboretum

Nature

Como Park Conservatory (St. Paul)

Step inside the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory for an immersive plant experience for the whole family. Whether you’re there for family classes or just a Saturday afternoon, the conservatory provides all of the green life you might find outside in Minnesota without the rain. Tickets for family classes start at $15.

SEA Life Aquarium (Bloomington)

It’s not too often you find stingrays, sharks, and octopuses in land-locked states like Minnesota, and even rarer to find those sea creatures inside a mall. Well, to be fair, it is the largest mall in the United States. $15.99 for general admission, tickets online.

Cowles Conservatory (Minneapolis)

Just steps away from the Spoonbridge and Cherry is perhaps one of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden’s most underrated exhibits…especially in the middle of a downpour. Watch the rain hit the transparent roof as you meander about the green life and stay dry.

Minnesota Zoo (Apple Valley)

Home to one of the largest indoor, interconnected zoo exhibit areas in the country, the Minnesota Zoo isn’t just for sunny summer days. Stroll through the Tropics Trail where it’s always 78 degrees and humid (no matter the weather) or stop into Discovery Bay to touch the sharks, sea stars, and sea anemones in the interactive tide pool. Tickets free for ages 0–2, $12 for ages 3–12 and 65+, and $18 for ages 13–64.

Animal Humane Society (Golden Valley)

Despite the kids’ consistent requests, every Christmas, for a new, four-legged member of the family, maybe you just aren’t ready. That’s okay. Your kids can still have their time with pups, kittens, and all sorts of other animals at the Animal Humane Society. And if all of you happen to fall in love with a furry friend, the society always has animals available for adoption.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum (Chanhassen)

The Sculpture Garden and Como Zoo aren’t the only ones in the Twin Cities conservatory game. If you live in the western suburbs, you can check out the rain-protected plant life at the Marion Andrus Learning Center without having to drive through traffic. Free family activities every weekend.

Food

Wee Wednesdays at Midtown Global Market (Minneapolis)

For those in the five-and-under crew, Midtown Global Market has a free event every week. To combat the midweek stir-craziness and the heavy clouds, head to Lake St. on Wednesday mornings for dancing, live puppet theater, cooking lessons, and a variety of other events for the little ones. Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

Bonfire (Blaine, Eagan, St. Paul, Savage, Woodbury, Mankato)

For frugal family fun, Bonfire makes it pretty easy. With the purchase of an adult item, kids eat free from 4–9 p.m. Order a filet mignon or some surf & turf and let the kids take their pick from the kids menu.

D’Amico & Sons (Edina, Minneapolis, St. Paul, Roseville, Wayzata)

Kids 10 years or younger can get a free kid’s meal all day long with the purchase of an adult meal. Mangia!

Whole Food Kids Cooking Classes (Lake Calhoun location)

Ever had dreams of sitting back and relaxing while the kids prepare dinner, collaborating in a dance of effortless cuisine? Whole Foods has a plan to get you one step closer to making it a reality: cooking classes for kids. The Whole Kids Club is open to kids ages 3–12. Yearly membership $10.

Theater

Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis)

For your child’s inner actor or actress, the Guthrie offers weeklong, full-day camps for kids entering grades 3-12. From your stage fright-stricken little ones to your young Hugh Jackmans, the Guthrie accommodates all levels of experience. Registration starts at $250.

Children’s Theatre Company (Minneapolis)

Even in the rain, the show must go on. Bring together the whole family to see The Abominables, starting September 12. Tickets start at $15. Purchase here.

Riverview Movie Theater (Minneapolis)

Everyone loves a rainy day movie day, right? Bring the kids, grab some popcorn, and be satisfied that you bought a movie ticket for $2.

SteppingStone Theatre (St. Paul)

SteppingStone focuses on childhood development by offering 200 performances, semester-long classes, and summer drama camps each year. The best part? All of the actors and actresses are 8–18 years old.

Stages Theatre (Hopkins)

Maybe your kids love Shrek, but you’ve been trying to limit screen time. Stages may have a solution. Shrek the Musical is bringing Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona to Hopkins, now through the end of July. Purchase tickets here.

Books & Music

Wild Rumpus (Minneapolis)

In April, Wild Rumpus became the first children’s bookstore to be named Publisher Weekly’s Bookstore of the Year. Inspired by Maurice Sendak’s 1963 book, Where The Wild Things Are, this shop offers a literature adventures for kiddos among a variety of animals, including a chicken named Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

Red Balloon Bookshop (St. Paul)

Settle in and listen to a variety of stories on Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 10:30–11 a.m. at Red Balloon. Either sit with your kids and listen to the authors, illustrators, and costumed characters tell the stories, or browse the bookshop for stories of your own.

Storytime at Local Libraries

Whenever the clouds get a bit too heavy, you can usually find a storytime for the kids nearby.

Toddler Tuesdays at MOA (Bloomington)

Tuesdays were made for toddlers at the Mall of America. Along with free entertainment, special character appearances, and arts and crafts, kids eat free at more than 25 restaurants within the mall on Tuesdays. Up for more? MOA also offers five-hour toddler ride wristbands at a discounted price ($12.95).