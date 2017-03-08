Nurturing a Green Thumb

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tonkadale Children at Tonkadale

Despite all Mother Nature’s recent volatility, spring is on its way and we have the gardening events to prove it. Play assistant gardener to the children as you watch a seedling grow its first blossom or learn something new yourself at the Edibles Expo or the maple syrup tapping. Whatever you do, make sure to celebrate spring because, believe it or not, it’s almost sprung.

Plant It, Take It

At the PlantMaker Studio, learn how plants can grow from small leaf and stem cuts, and peer through a microscope to learn how they feed themselves. Before you take your newly potted plant home, make sure to stop in the “please-touch” greenhouse to help water the flowers! (If you can’t make any March dates, stop by in April to plant your own tomato seeds to take home.)

Weekends through March 31 from noon-4 p.m., free with admission, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu

Gardening With Kids

It’s an afternoon of garden tips from the pros, with hands-on gardening activities, how-to demonstrations, and more.

March 11 at 2 p.m., free, Gertens, 5500 Blaine Ave., Inver Grove Heights, 651-450-1501, gertens.com

Edibles Expo

This day’s full of family project ideas, tips, tricks, and giveaways centered around growing your own edible plants. Herbs, vegetables, even pickles—you’d be surprised about what you can nibble on from your garden. If nothing else, come because of their wonderful pun: “Romaine calm and carrot on!”

March 18 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Road, Minnetonka, 952-938-6480, tonkadale.com

Maple Syrup Time

Residual snow flurries aside, maple syrup makers know it’s spring when they can start tapping trees for sap. Give it a try and satisfy your sweet tooth.

March 25 at 2 p.m., $5 with a 20 percent discount on groups of four or more, Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E Bush Lake Road, Bloomington, 763-694-7676, threeriversparks.org

Pansy Party Workshop

For pops of color, come and plant a pansy pot. You can bring your own container—perfect if you have a young artist in the family—or purchase one at the garden center.

March 25 at 10 a.m., $10 plus materials (soil is included in fee), Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Road, Minnetonka, 952-938-6480, tonkadale.com

Fairy Garden Friday Workshop

Help your children make their very own fairy garden. The soft moss already provides a cushioned place for fairy feet, but the mini plants and trinkets you choose will really personalize it and welcome in your magical guests.

March 31 or April 14 at 10 a.m., $10 plus materials (soil and moss included in fee), Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Road, Minnetonka, 952-938-6480, tonkadale.com

The Three B’s of Spring

Children ages 6 to 12 can make a garden come alive with the three B’s of spring: butterflies, birds, and friendly bees. Make birdhouses for the garden, plant flowers that attract Minnesota’s pollinators, and more.

Mondays at 4 p.m. from April 10-June 5, $24, Brackett Field Park, 2728 39th Ave. S, Mpls., activekids.com

PeaPods for Preschoolers Earth Day Celebration

Celebrate the world we live in with a full morning of take-home plant projects, science and art exploration, story time, and more. Stretch your legs with a walk around the greenhouse or some playtime in the Green Play Yard.

April 21 from 9:30-11 a.m., free for first-time PeaPods, $12 for member plus child, $15 for non-member plus child plus admission fee, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu