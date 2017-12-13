Now Open: Great Wolf Lodge

× Expand Great Wolf Lodge Wiley Waterpark

Great Wolf Lodge picked a good month to open. Touring the resort on a 16-degree day in December feels like a quick jaunt to Florida. It’s 84 degrees in the 75,000-square-foot Wiley Waterpark. And though several big-ticket items like the giant tunnel slides and wave pool remain from the building’s waterpark predecessors, its renovation is much more than a cosmetic update.

Great Wolf Lodge was the first to put a roof on a Wisconsin Dells waterpark back in 1997. Now, its 15 North American locations (there is one in Canada) make it the continent’s largest collection of indoor waterparks. Like those other locations, Bloomington’s Great Wolf Lodge places families squarely in a North Woods setting, with activities and amenities not unlike the Walt Disney resorts.

“Our purpose is to bring joy to families, all together,” said Great Wolf Lodge CEO Rubén Rodriguez. And without the plane trip. During our tour of the resort, Derrek Kinzel, Great Wolf Lodge regional vice president of operations, noted that most families who come to stay live within a four-hour drive.

“This is an opportunity for families to come spend the night, throw their smartphones in the drawer, and spend time with the family,” Kinzel said.

Could this “ultimate cabin” be a local cure for our annual cabin fever? I wondered as a giant barrel tipped to unleash 1,000 gallons of water on a group of gleefully screaming kids. Here are a few improvements and additions in the latest iteration of MOA’s waterpark resort neighbor:

Waterpark upgrades

A few smaller slides have been added, along with a water obstacle course featuring floating logs and lily pads. One of the largest slides, River Canyon Run, now has Splash Cinema, which lets groups choose one of four themes that projects interactive images onto the tunnel slide walls. There is a casual burger-and-fries-variety menu for poolside dining. The Watering Hole also offers beer and cocktails smack-dab in the middle of the waterpark.

× Expand Preston Mack Preston Mack/ Great Wolf Lodge Great Wolf Lodge Ropes Course and Climbing Wall Dec 11 , 2017 - Minneapolis, MN Great Wolf Lodge, Minneapolis (photo by Preston Mack / Great Wolf Lodge)

Great Wolf Lodge Adventure Park

A solid corner of the previous waterpark has been converted into a two-story family entertainment center containing a candy store, gift shop, arcade, ropes course, and climbing wall. You can pan and sift for gemstones, or try your hand at mini-bowling, where the bowling balls and pins are a more manageable size for little hands.

You might also see a proliferation of children and families carrying wands. They’re on a mission to complete challenges, defeat a dragon and become “master magi” in the live-action MagiQuest game, which houses digital, interactive challenges throughout the resort.

× Expand Kids Cabin at Great Wolf Lodge

A log cabin in your room

In the Kids Cabin suite, the kids sleep in a tiny log cabin housing double bunk beds. Once they’ve dropped off to dreamland, there is also a “wine down” service: a wine and food pairing of your choice, delivered to your room. Staff will text you so they don’t wake the kids.

× Expand Preston Mack Preston Mack/ Great Wolf Lodge Barnwood Bar at Great Wolf Lodge Dec 11 , 2017 - Minneapolis, MN Great Wolf Lodge, Minneapolis (photo by Preston Mack / Great Wolf Lodge)

Local brews and farm-to-table cuisine, with attention to allergies

Barnwood Bar (above) serves up a largely local menu of craft beer, along with cocktails and small plates. At Campfire Kitchen, breakfast and dinner buffets are prepared using ingredients almost wholly from within a 100-mile radius of the resort. Chris Hammond, corporate director of food and beverages, says the menu rotates with the seasons and is crafted to be safe and customizable for any food allergy or intolerance, with particular attention paid to the eight most common food allergies.

“You can come in, say you have an allergy, and the chef or sous chef will come out to talk to you and handle that allergy from start to finish,” Hammond said. “If your child or you are dairy-free and you want a cupcake, we have it. We’re all about being inclusive. If your [gluten-free] child is here for a birthday party and everybody else is eating pizza, your child will get to eat pizza, too.”

On a hike through the woodsy, retail corridor of the resort, I also found the resort's own Ben & Jerry's and Dunkin' Donuts, along with a gift shop and the glitterific Scoops Kid Spa.

× Expand The Living Room at Great Wolf Lodge

That authentic lodge feeling

The soaring “living room” with cozy wood and leather seating and a roaring fire looks into the waterpark beyond. There is staff-led kids yoga in the morning, and pajama parties and family story time in the evening.

× Expand Preston Mack Preston Mack/ Great Wolf Lodge Northwoods Friends Show at Great Wolf Lodge Dec 11 , 2017 - Minneapolis, MN Great Wolf Lodge, Minneapolis (photo by Preston Mack / Great Wolf Lodge)

Northwoods Friends Show

Also in the living room is a rather curious, wall-size frame containing a three-dimensional set. Using animatronics and layered animation, the “picture” and frame around it spring to life each morning and evening to tell a story about the Great Wolf Lodge characters, with good morals serving as the basis for each storyline.

Bottom Line: Just about as tropical—and as Disney—as it gets here in the North Star State.

Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, 844-561-9653, greatwolf.com