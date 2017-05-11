Mission Mobile Brings Vet Care to Families

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Mission Animal Hospital Mission Animal Hospital veterinary technician Ashley Holtan cuddles with a Mission Mobile patient.

Since its 2012 founding, Mission Animal Hospital has been on a mission: To provide high-quality veterinary care to all pets, regardless of their families’ ability to pay. It is the first and only full-service, nonprofit animal hospital in the Midwest. And it has now launched a mobile wellness clinic to connect even more Minnesota families with affordable vet care.

“We want to make sure that no owner has to say goodbye and give up a pet because of difficulty accessing care,” says Erin Larson, development manager. “In doing so, we also are helping our rescue partners in reducing the number of pets surrendered because an owner cannot pay for care.” In Eden Prairie, Mission shares a building with Secondhand Hounds animal rescue, and frequently vets its rescued animals awaiting adoption.

On April 25, Mission’s first mobile wellness clinic traveled to a housing complex in Columbia Heights where it provided free wellness exams, vaccinations, and preventive heartworm and flea and tick medication to 26 patients, including cats, dogs, guinea pigs, and rabbits. Pet owners provided proof of enrollment in a government assistance program or proof that their family falls within an established set of income guidelines. For the several patients who required follow-up care, staff arranged for appointments at the brick-and-mortar clinic. The mobile clinic also will return in two weeks to give follow-up booster shots to pets who received initial vaccines.

Mission Animal Hospital’s operating model is unique in that clients who are able to pay standard rates are assisting their neighbors who might need financial assistance in caring for their pets. “Many of our clients come to us not only because they receive high-quality care, but also because in doing so, they are supporting the greater pet-loving community,” Larson explains.

Mission’s next mobile wellness clinics will be at Bark in the Park in Plymouth on May 20, the Fast and the Furry 5K9 on Harriet Island also on May 20, and Twin Cities Pride in Loring Park on June 24 and 25. Want to help? Sign up to join a volunteer corps to assist with future Mission Mobile events.

Mission Animal Hospital, 10100 Viking Dr., Eden Prairie, 952-938-1237, missionah.org