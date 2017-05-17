Let’s Go Fly a Kite

× Expand Photo courtesy of the city of Bloomington Bloomington Kite Day

On May 20, a man in a top hat will be guiding a 450-foot smiling dragon across the sky if the wind allows. If not, the man known “Mr. Kite” has plenty more kites to choose from. Mr. Kite (whose real name is Craig Christensen) will be at Bloomington Kite Day to demonstrate some of his large kites. Some of his favorites are Spirit, a cross-shaped 22-by-65 foot long kite made of fuschia, red, yellow, and blue triangles, and Mr. Dragon, a 450-foot-long streak of color with a friendly face and two large blue eyes.

While he loves the big kites, Mr. Kite says every kite holds magic. Not just for him, he asserts, but for everyone. “Little kids two or three years old see kites and they’re awed by them. Grandparents? They’re awed by the fascination of the kites, the color in the sky,” he says. When he’s flying kites, people will come up to him to tell stories about how their uncles or grandparents used to fly kites with them. Seeing the kites in the sky awakens nostalgia and a desire to fall in love again with life’s simplest joys.

Minnesota-based kite maker Barbara Meyer first discovered the joy of as an adult when she and her husband were researching wind for their sailing expeditions. Now, Meyer is flying and making kites—she was sewing one when she talked with me—and has raised her whole family to be kite lovers. Her daughter went to her first kite festival when she was eight months old; her grandson was introduced to kites at a similar age.

“It’s one of the few things everyone in the family can do, from the little one with their tiny kite to the teenage kids with Mom and Dad,” Meyer says.

Hands down, the most difficult part of flying a kite is getting it airborne. You don’t have to run to get your kite up in the air. Ideally, you stand with your back to the wind, and the kite just flies out in front of you. Mr. Kite says if the kite needs a bit more of a lift to become airborne, try having a friend walk the kite out a distance from you so the string is taught. Then when you pull the kite toward you, it might catch some air.

For first-time kite flyers, Meyers recommends purchasing a delta kite. It’s triangle-shaped with a center keel, adaptable to different environments, and inexpensive.

Bloomington Kite Day will have free kites for families as long as supplies last, and a lineup of entertainment and activities in the Valley View Playfield. If you need help getting your kite to take flight, the man in the top hat will be happy to help. “Over the years I’ve seen and helped hundreds of kids who have never flown a kite before, and maybe their parents haven’t either,” he says. “It’s just, wow, to see somebody try this for the first time and see it work for them, and the expression on their face.”

Flying kites is a great reason to get outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. Here are some upcoming quick trips that can have you and your family flying kites and exploring Minnesota cities.

May 20 – Bloomington Kite Day

Fill up the sky with free kites all afternoon. Entertainment includes Circus Manduhai and Bob and the Beachcombers, and craft projects, free inflatables, a kite flying contest, and food booths will take over the playfield.

May 22 – EcoArts Fest 2017

Amid the full day’s art activities, a public art project by Marcus Young will let you think of a wish for the earth, write it on a provided kite, and then let it sail to the skies.

June 24 – Kite Workshop

Kites aren’t always diamond shaped, and former Minnesota Kite Society president Dave Herzig will tell you why. After leaning about all of the shapes and kite materials out there, try your own hand at making a kite and test it out on Fort Ridgely’s parade ground. This workshop is the same weekend as Fairfax’s annual community festival, Dayz of Thunder.

August 12 – Minnesota Garlic Festival

There’s more to this festival than garlic (although you can even try garlic ice cream there). For two hours in the afternoon, join other festival-goers to make 200 kites and watch them color the sky.

Want more flying time? Check out the Minnesota Kite Society’s event calendar.