Kid-Friendly New Year’s Eve

Who says you can’t party with your little ones? Raise your grape juice-filled glasses and toast to 2017 at one of these age-appropriate New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Noon Year’s Party at Como Zoo – 10 a.m. December 31 & 10 a.m. January 1

Great for kiddos that might not be ready for night owling. A live DJ will kick off the party, which also includes crafts, animal enrichment, and prizes. Then count down to noon to watch hundreds of beach balls drop from the ceiling. Cost: Free

Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, Saint Paul, 651-487-8200, comozoooconservatory.org

Edinborough Park – 5-8 p.m.

The annual event is a kid-style way for all ages to have fun with dancing, full access to Adventure Peak, a photo booth, as well as the classic party hats and noisemakers. Count down to the New Year at 7 p.m. Cost: $10.50/child pre-registration, $11.50/child day of registration

Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S., Edina, 952-833-9540, ediamn.gov

Lebanon Hills Regional Park – 5-8 p.m.

Ring in the New Year by enjoying all things winter. Start off with candlelight hiking, snowshoeing, ice skating, and sledding outside with the wild animals. Warm up inside the Visitor Center afterwards with a DJ dance party, storytelling, and magic before the ball drop. Cost: $10/person, ages five and younger are free

Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, 860 Cliff Rd., Eagan, 651-554-6530, co.dakota.mn.us

Candlelight and Ice – 6-9 p.m.

Brave the cold at Wood Lake and follow hundreds of candle-lit luminaries on a trail of trees and cattails in search of critters such as deer, fox, and owls. Afterwards, warm up inside with a fire, hot cocoa, roasted marshmallows, and some games. Cost: $5/person, free for Friends of Wood Lake Members.

Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Dr., Richfield, 612-861-9365, cityofrichfield.org

Bielenberg Sports Center – 6-9 p.m.

Celebrate New Year’s with inflatables, moonwalks, obstacle courses, bingo, ice-skating, music, and a Gaga pit. This event is recommended for families with children under 12. Cost: $8/person pre-registered, $10/person at the door

Bielenberg Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr., Woodbury, 651-714-3740, ci.woodbury.mn.us

Maple Grove Community Center – 6-10 p.m.

It’s a family dance party, with music provided by Jack and Kitty. You can also go swimming, enter the Maple Maze, play with inflatables, and make some crafts while you wait for the balloon drop at 9:45 p.m. Cost: $8.39/person

Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-6500, maplegrovecommunitycenter.org

Nickelodeon Universe New Year’s Eve: Moonlit Circus – 6 p.m. - Midnight

Let contortion, juggling, unicycles, and stunts with aerial fabric entertain your kids for the night. Then dance it out with lights, music, party favors, and of course, the ball drop at midnight. Recommended for ages 16 and under. Cost: $34.99/unlimited ride wristband

Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, 952-883-8800, mallofamerica.com

Afton Alps – 9:30 p.m. - Midnight

The ski lifts are open until midnight; so you can take your party to the slopes with a bonfire, live music, and fireworks. Cost: New Year’s Eve activities are free, lift tickets, food, and rentals are extra.

Afton Alps, 600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5245, aftonalps.com