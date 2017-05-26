× Expand Photograph courtesy of Minnesota Zoo Kangaroo Crossing

A particularly feathery, furry band of Aussies have arrived at the Minnesota Zoo. Red kangaroos, emus, and wallabies will spend the summer in a brand new habitat on the Northern Trail. Opening Saturday, May 27, Kangaroo Crossing aims to give zoo guests an authentic Australian outback experience. Walk through the exhibit doors and zoo volunteers will welcome you to Australia, where you’ll meander along a winding footpath for up-close animal encounters. While the emus roam a fenced enclosure, the kangaroo and wallaby habitat is barrier-free, so don’t be surprised if the ‘roos and wallabies hop right up to say g’day. Also on tap throughout the summer: Australia-themed food and beverage areas, and occasional appearances by a laughing kookaburra and zoo favorite Coconut, a Sulphur-crested cockatoo. Hop on over to the zoo this weekend for Kangaroo Crossing’s opening weekend festivities, including live performances from kiddie rockers Koo Koo Kanga Roo, face painting, the Jump Squad, a kangaroo plush giveaway, and more. Kangaroo Crossing at the Minnesota Zoo, free with zoo admission, May 27 through Labor Day, mnzoo.org/kangaroo-crossing