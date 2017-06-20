July 4th Weekend for Families

×
Photograph from Tangletown Neighborhood Association
Tangletown 4th of July Parade
Children ride their decorated bikes and trikes to Fuller Park during Tangletown's 4th of July Parade and Festival.
The 241st year of our nation’s independence is upon us! Here are 11 great places to celebrate with the children in your life. Chanhassen’s 4th of July Celebration (Chanhassen) 3-10 p.m., July 2; 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., July 3; 7a.m. – 11p.m. July 4 Come west for carnival games, pony rides, face painting, wacky hair, and bingo, along with fishing, sand castle, and chalk-drawing competitions. Some activities require admission.Summer Fete (Bloomington)5-11 p.m. Monday, July 3Kids can’t wait to celebrate? Head to Normandale Lake Park the night before the big festivities for a carnival and two live music stages followed by fireworks at dusk. Apple Valley Freedom Days (Apple Valley) 5-9 p.m., Monday, July 3; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 July 3 is Family Fun Night with a petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, a kids dance party, and tours of the Apple Valley Police and Fire units. July 4th festivities include a 1 p.m. parade, an all-day carnival, a pre-fireworks party and fireworks in Johnny Cake Ridge Park. Minnesota Orchestra at Lake Harriet Bandshell (Mpls.) 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 3 Arrive early to claim your spot and enjoy a picnic, then take in the sights and sounds of Minnesota Orchestra’s Symphony for the Cities. Minnesota Twins vs. Anaheim Angels (Mpls.) 7:30 p.m., Monday, July 3; 1:10 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 It’s a great weekend for a classic American pastime at Target Field. Monday night’s game will welcome Rod Carew back to Target Field for the first time since his heart transplant last December, and end with patriotic fireworks. 4th of July Hometown Celebration (Eden Prairie) 7:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 It’s an entire day of family activities, including inflatables, face painting and henna, gigantic Jenga, checkers, Twister, and Connect Four, street art by Shawn McCann, a pickleball tournament, and fireworks at 10 p.m. The 4th in the Park (St. Paul) 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 St. Paul’s only Fourth of July parade is also among the longest running in Minnesota. Stick around for afternoon music, games, volleyball, and horseshoe tournaments. Tangletown 4th of July Parade and Celebration (Mpls.) 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 Bring your best-decorated bikes, trikes, and scooters (and the family dog, if he’s a willing participant) for a fire truck-led parade ending with refreshments and a carnival in Fuller Park. Fort Snelling Independence Day Celebration (St. Paul) 10 a.m.– 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 Take the kids back in time for 1800-era mock battles, cannon salutes, and historic games. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, $6 for ages 5-17, and free for kids 4 and younger. Lake Minnetonka 4th of July (Excelsior) 11 a.m. – dusk, Tuesday, July 4 Let the children show off their best-decorated bike or scooter in the Water Street Kids’ Parade, and then enjoy live music, popsicles, a petting zoo, and more activities along the lake. Stick around for lakeside fireworks. Red, White and Boom (Mpls.) 6-11 p.m., Tuesday, July 4 This perennial Minneapolis favorite draws an annual 75,000 Twin Citians and features free family events and live music leading up to fireworks over the Mighty Mississippi.