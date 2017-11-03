I See Me! Brings Holiday Spirit to Children With Cancer

× Expand Photo courtesy of I See Me! Griffin, a cancer patient supported by Children's Cancer Research Fund, and his family

In 2000, Minneapolis husband and wife Allen and Maia Haag founded personalized publisher I See Me! with a mission: Make each child feel unique and special. The company is now bringing that mission to children with cancer by hosting a letter campaign for Minnesota-born Children’s Cancer Research Fund (CCRF). It is asking the public to take a few minutes to write a digital letter to a child facing cancer on its website. Letter writers can pen their own uplifting message, or select a pre-written one. The letters will be printed and given to young cancer patients in mid-December as part of the welcome packages they receive when they check in for treatment. For every 50 letters written, I See Me! will also donate a copy of one of its personalized holiday books, My Very Own Christmas or A Hanukkah Bear for Me, to a child supported by CCRF.

Some of the letters already received have come from families of kids who are in the same boat. Hello, I wanted to write you and let you know that you are not alone in this fight. So many people think, love and care about you! My name is Paxton and I am 9 months old. I too, am fighting cancer. I started my battle with retinoblastoma at the age of 4 months. I receive monthly chemotherapy and had my right eye removed just days after diagnoses. I know it’s hard spending days and nights and holidays in the hospital, but stay strong!! We love you and wish and hope all the best!!! We can do this! Paxton, Bloomington, Illinois I See Me! founder Maia Haag wishes for the messages and books to bring comfort and faith to their recipients. “My hope is that the children and families who receive these letters and personalized books feel the love and support that is flowing toward them from around the country this holiday season,” she says. “They are faced with an extremely difficult situation, and people from all over America are sending their support.” You can send a note now through December 22.