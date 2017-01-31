Heart Day Happenings for Kids and Families

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Paper Source Paper Source Valentines

Valentine-Making Class — February 4

Let’s face it, the grocery store 30-packs of Valentines are getting old, and your kids are starting to notice. Take their (and your) card game up a notch this year with Paper Source’s Crush-Worthy Classroom Valentine Workshop, where kids will create 5-6 valentines with Paper Source’s stamps, paper punches, Washi tape, stickers, and more.

11 am-1 pm, Paper Source, various locations, papersource.com

Valentine’s Mailboxes Kids Workshop — February 4

The kids will need their own special place to keep their favorite valentines—or drawings, photos, and keepsakes. Home Depot is hosting a free workshop in which kids can build their own wooden boxes and decorate them with stickers and paint. They’ll also receive a Home Depot apron, pin, and certificate to commemorate their new skills.

9 am-noon, Home Depot, various locations, homedepot.com

Hiawatha Heart Warmer — February 11

Lake Hiawatha’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration includes ice skating, horse-drawn hayrides, snow sculpture building, and more. When the cold (or exhaustion) hits, head inside the recreation center for hot chocolate, crafts, and a kid-friendly DJ.

Noon-3 pm, Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Mpls., 612-230-6400, minneapolisparks.org

Kids Cook: Valentine’s Day — February 11

Let young chefs get elbow-deep in flour this Valentine’s Day weekend at Cooks of Crocus Hill. They’ll make heart-shaped calzones and cherry cookies—and leave with the skills to make them again at home.

11 am-1:30 pm, Cooks of Crocus Hill, 3925 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-285-1903, cooksofcrocushill.com

Victorian Valentines — February 11

Valentine’s Day happens to be just two days way from Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, and The Landing in Shakopee is turning both events into one celebration. Kids will learn to make Victorian Valentines, snowshoe, ride on a kicksled, drink hot beverages—and listen to stories about Lincoln, of course. Register online by Feb. 6.

10 am-3 pm, The Landing, 2187 County Rd. 101, Shakopee, 762-694-7784, threeriversparks.org

Institute of Hearts — February 14

Mia’s Valentine’s Day event lets museum-goers of all ages play art critic for the day. Each visitor will receive a paper heart when they enter the museum, and they are invited to place it next to their favorite piece of art.

10 am-5 pm, Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls, 888-642-2787, new.artsmia.org

Valentine’s Day Skate Party — February 14

Hit the ice on heart day at the Palace Recreation Center’s refrigerated outdoor rink. Refreshments and snacks will be on hand. too. Register online or by phone

6:30-8:30 pm, The Palace Recreation Center, 781 Palace Ave., St. Paul, 651-266-8989, stpaul.gov

Valentines Then, Valentines Now — February 26

The Minnesota History Center lets families celebrate Valentine’s Day until the end of the month. After all, who doesn’t want to keep the party going? View 19th-century Valentines, embark on a Valentine’s themed scavenger hunt through the exhibit, and read stories about Valentine’s Days past and present.

Noon-3 pm, Minnesota History Center, 345 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul, 651-259-3000, mnhs.org