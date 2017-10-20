× Expand Photo courtesy of Pumpkin Nights Pumpkin Nights Carved Pumpkins

Here are a few ways to have a frightfully good time with the children in and around the Twin Cities. Happy haunting. Nickelodeon Boo-niverse Nickelodeon Universe has been transformed for the season. Take a ride on the haunted Fog Chute, catch a nightly light show, get down at a Halloween-themed dance party, and more. On October 31, don your costume and trek through the mall for treats at participating shops. Varying times through Tuesday, October 31, Mall of America Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington Pumpkin Nights See the Minnesota State Fairgrounds in a whole new light—candlelight—when you explore more than 3,000 hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins at this nighttime event. Also to do: spell-casting through the Harry Potter-themed Pumpkin Passage, a friendly mermaid-occupied Great Pumpkin Reef, snacks, drinks, movie screenings, and more. Open 6:30-midnight Fri-Sun, Oct. 27-29, 1719 Como Ave., Falcon Heights BareBones Halloween Outdoor Puppet Extravaganza Now in its 24th year, this annual Halloween performance draws more than 1,000 locals to Hidden Falls Regional Park along the Mississippi River for a pageant of larger-than-life puppetry, stilt walkers, dancing, fire, and music that honors the circle of life. 7-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, October 27 and 28, and Tuesday, October 31, Hidden Falls Regional Park, 1313 Hidden Falls Drive, Saint Paul Boo Blast in Wayzata For its last trek of the season, the Lake Minnetonka trolley will carry trick-or-treaters to shops all over town for in-store treats and activities. Lunds and Byerly’s in Colonial Square will also host a free community barbeque with hot dogs and live music. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, October 28, Wayzata Anoka Grand Day Parade Pay a visit to The Halloween Capital of the World and you will be rewarded with a kid-friendly parade that pulls out all the stops with none of the gore. Arrive early for a Spooktacular Carnival with face painting, crazy hair, and children’s games beginning at 10 a.m. Parade begins at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 28, Main Street and Fifth Avenue, Anoka Como Friends ZooBoo The zoo celebrates its 30th ZooBoo this year! Come for friendly trick-or-treating, stay for pumpkin bowling, crafts, and visits with hundreds of costumed characters. 4:30-7:30 p.m., October 28, and 29, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul BooFest on Grand Trick-or-treating at shops up and down iconic Grand Ave. paired with shopping and dining discounts among many resident establishments makes for a fun fall day. Petting zoos and pony rides included. Sunday, October 29, 752 Grand Avenue, St. Paul Toddler Tuesdays: Halloween Monster Bash Take a treat bag and a map and you’ll be on your way for a candy quest all over the Rotunda and Nickelodeon Universe. Want some tricks with your treats? Magician the Mr. Fun Show will perform at 10 and 11 a.m. 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, October 31, Mall of America Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington Ar-BOO-retum Wear a costume for free admission all day. Among the fun: trick-or-treating for fresh apples in the gift store, 10:30 a.m. story time in the visitor center, coloring, and general costumed revelry throughout the grounds. 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, October 31, Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska Also brewing: neighborhood parties aplenty at local parks in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and across the metro area.