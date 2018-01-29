Great Wolf Lodge: 5 Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Staycation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Great Wolf Lodge Kid Cabin at Great Wolf Lodge The "kid cabin" suite is exactly that: a tiny log cabin with double bunk beds for the kids.

Recently, I took my husband and our two daughters, ages 6 and 2, for a weekend at the new Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington, which opened last month. We floated down the lazy river, panned for gemstones, ate omelets (and gummy bears) for breakfast, and waved MagiQuest wands all over the resort. Here are our five best tips for parents: 1. Splurge for the “kid cabin” suite. It features a tiny log cabin with two bunk beds inside a separate room, which will allow the kids to sleep while the adults stay up a bit. Alas, we did not do this, which meant all four of us were in one room. Come 8:30 p.m., my husband and I were relegated to playing Words With Friends in the bathroom. It was a wild Saturday night. 2. Hit the waterpark with friends or family. Many waterpark attractions are great for adults and kids just a few years older than ours. If we go again, we’ll go with friends or family so the adults can take turns playing with the children and zooming down the massive waterslides or body surfing on the Flow Rider.

3. Let little kids play MagiQuest, too. None of us completely understood the entirety of the game’s complex quests, but all of us got a kick out of hunting for treasure chests and magic books that would open, and stars and gemstones that would glow. They are hidden all over the place, on multiple levels of the resort, so without the quest element, it’s essentially an ultimate scavenger hunt. Just watch out for curious little hands reaching inside the treasure chests—the heavy lids close quickly. 4. Attend the nightly kids’ pajama dance party. It’s in the lobby from 7-8 p.m., and I can think of no better way for the children to shake out the last of the day’s sillies than with a bunch of other pajama-clad kiddos bouncing around to Kidz Bop tunes. Completely adorable, with a nice vibe akin to other family-focused Minnesota resorts. 5. Don’t miss the breakfast buffet. It’s large and largely farm-to-table, with a nice balance of healthy and sweet because it’s vacation. (Dunkin’ Donuts are on the menu, and my six-year-old was elated to have gummy bears on her plate.) We ate omelets, oatmeal, waffles, bacon, and fresh berries. Most ingredients are from within a 100-mile radius of the resort. Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 American Blvd. E., Bloomington, 844-561-9653, greatwolf.com