Great Twin Cities Easter Egg Hunts

Photo courtesy of Minneapolis Parks
Easter Egg Hunt
Bring your own baskets and check out these creative hunts around town. Flashlight Egg Hunt (Minneapolis) April 7 Bring your own flashlights for an after-dark egg hunt in Creekview Park beginning promptly at 8:30 p.m. Different eggs for different age groups, too. Free. EggStravaganza Helicopter Egg Drop (Minneapolis) April 7 It’s egg-xactly what it sounds like: thousands of eggs will descend from a helicopter! Bring your basket to North Commons Park to collect the fallen eggs and enjoy the music, face painting, bounce houses, and treats. This event is also a food drive, so bring a non-perishable food item along with your basket. Free. Armatage/Kenny Egg Hunt (Minneapolis) April 8 Armatage Park’s annual neighborhood hunt also includes a light continental breakfast, a caricature artist, arts and crafts, and the chance to pet real, live bunnies. $5 per child. Register online. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Easter Eggstravaganza (Burnsville) April 8 Three egg hunts for each age group and more than 10,000 eggs means plenty for everyone at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Also on hand: a hands-on story station that relays the story of Easter, games in the gym, crafts, coloring, face painting, treats, and more. Free. Silverwood Park Egg Hunt (St. Anthony) April 8 It’s an art-inspired egg hunt with different age groups spread out across artsy Silverwood Park. Photos with the bunny, art-making, and live music, too. $5 in advance or $6 at the event. James J. Hill House Egg Hunt (St. Paul) April 9 and April 15 One of the biggest traditions in the Cities is the egg hunt at the James J. Hill House for children ages 2-7. (During the Hill children’s own egg hunt in 1898, Mrs. Hill wrote in her diary that a large gray, stray rabbit had joined the festivities.) BYO basket to search and then enjoy prizes, snacks, stories, and exploration of the home’s first floor. $6 per Minnesota Historical Society member, $8 per non-member. Get tickets online. Egg Trail and Rabbit Habits (Bloomington) April 14 and 15 It’s a forest scavenger hunt for wooden eggs and fact-filled rabbits, followed by meeting live animals and their learning about their habitats, crafts, and snacks in Richardson Nature Center. $5 per person in advance or $6 at the door with free admission for kids 2 years and younger. Register online to reserve your spot. Easter at the Castle Egg Hunt (Mpls.) April 15 It’s the Twin Cities’ only Easter egg hunt in a castle, with eggs hidden through the American Swedish Institute’s 33-room Turnblad Mansion. $10 for ASI members and $13 for non-members with free admission for kids younger than 2 years. Register online by April 7. Geocaching for Eggs (Prior Lake) April 15 Hone your geocaching skills to seek out eggs’ coordinates on the trails of Cleary Lake Regional Park. $8 per person. Register online. Victorian Egg Roll (Shakopee) April 15 Test your balance skills in an egg and spoon race, join a bunny hop relay, compete in an egg roll, and play more authentic 1800s games at The Landing. $8 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors, and free admission for children under age 2. Largest Egg Hunt in Blaine (Blaine) April 15 and 16 Make the trip to Blaine and 20,000 candy and prize-filled eggs will await your discovery at Renovation Church after every service on Easter Weekend. It’s free, but you can pre-register online to save time at the door.