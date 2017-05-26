Great Summer Reading Programs for Kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hennepin County Libraries Two children read a book at Hennepin County Library

Kids work hard to improve their literacy skills all school year long, but summer can set them back. Luckily, local bookstores and libraries have an extensive lineup of prizes and events on tap to keep them turning the pages. Anoka County Libraries Read Down Your Fines—June 1-July 31 We all know how easy it is to rack up library fines. A pesky hardcover disappears into the couch cushions or the kids absolutely refuse to give Moana back—even though they’ve watched it nine times. Anoka libraries are letting kids “read down” their fines—read in the library for 15 minutes, remove $1 from your outstanding fines. Win-win. Read It! Rate It! and Read Write Draw—June 1-August 19 For every book the kids read over the summer, they can enter to win prizes and passes to the State Fair, Twins games, and more. If they want to write or draw a picture book review as well, they’ll get a free book! Barnes and Noble—now-September 5 If kids read just eight books over the summer, Barnes and Noble will give them a free book. Print the reading journal from barnesandnoble.com, fill it out as you go, and choose from the list of free books—including favorites like Gabriela: American Girl of the Year 2017 and Amelia Bedelia. Carver County Libraries—June 1-August 15 Kids can become book critics for the summer by writing book reviews on their favorite stories. They’ll also earn badges and prizes by completing literacy activities and logging reading hours. Bonus: Check out Carver County Libraries’ family story times and opportunities to read to therapy dogs. Dakota County Libraries—June 7-August 12 There are different programs for kids and teens, but the concept is the same: Read books, and become eligible to win summery Twin Cities prizes. There’s even a program for “pre-readers” to introduce early literacy skills—sing songs with your tot, tell stories and read books, or pretend the two of you are visiting outer space. Bonus: Teens can volunteer at the library or take classes on anything from making bullet journals to learning about (and trying out) virtual reality viewers. Hennepin County Libraries—year-round Though most activities go all year, the Hennepin County library system’s kid and teen options ramp up in the summer. They can join any book club that interests them—from Kids Read Aloud to Read the Book, See the Movie. Also on tap: More than 800 events and classes geared toward kids from pre-readers to teens. Ramsey County Libraries—June 10-August 13 Teens can read and review books online for a chance to be entered in drawings. Kids ages 5-11 will receive prizes for completing at least eight reading activities. And kids 4 and under can read (or listen to) 100 books for a prize! Bonus: Check out the summer kickoff festival in Roseville on June 10 to learn origami, decorate cookies, and make seed mosaics. Red Balloon Bookshop—June 4-August 27 Grand Old Day kicks off Red Balloon’s Summer of Reading Without Walls. Kids can pick up bingo cards at the store, and then fill bingo spaces for reading books about people who aren’t like them. When they have a bingo, they can bring the card back in for prizes. Bonus: Complete all the challenges and get invited to a super-secret summer reading party at the end of the summer! Saint Paul Public Libraries—June 1-August 31 Kids complete reading goals and activities (like telling a librarian a joke or staying away from screens for a day) for chances to win prizes. Teens have their own program—they can read and rate books for free books, journals, and prize drawing entries. Teens can choose the books they rate, or check out the library’s great young adult list for inspiration. Bonus: The SPPL system is also participating in Read Down Your Fines—read in a library for 15 minutes for $1 off library fines. Scott County Libraries—June 10-August 12 Kids can log their reading hours and participate in activities and events that help them learn to think critically about what they’re reading. Fill out bingo sheets with activities like “read while eating breakfast” and “read a scary book” to win prizes. Bonus: Children can reduce library fines by $2 by reading in the library for 20 minutes. Stillwater Public Library—now-July 25 For every reading milestone children reach (five hours of reading, 10 hours, and so on), they’ll qualify for awards like food coupons, free books, or grand prize entries. All kids who read 10 or more hours will be invited to an Awards Ceremony on July 25. Bonus: The library hosts almost-weekly live performances for young audiences, from clowns and theater groups to magicians and more.