Giving Kids a Smile

Over two days in February, 4,000 Minnesota children in need will receive a dental exam, cleaning, and additional care. And at each appointment’s end, the only accepted form of payment will be a smile.

The Minnesota Dental Association’s annual Give Kids A Smile event brings volunteering dental professionals together with kids who need their expertise. More than 125 dental offices across the state participate, bringing free care to kids who might not otherwise get it.

Their stories are often moving. Dr. Adele Della Torre of ADT Dental in Minneapolis, who has volunteered since the event’s inception and also runs the dental nonprofit Ready, Set, Smile, recalls an 8-year-old boy with a learning disability whose baby teeth had hung on even when his adult teeth emerged, prompting classmates to call him “shark mouth.” “He bravely sat through all the injections and we easily removed all his superfluous teeth,” she says. “Although he was in no discomfort, he shed tears throughout the procedure. When I asked if I should stop, he said, ‘No, please, get them out.’ Perhaps they were tears of joy, because he was beaming when we were done.”

Torre has frequently treated children who have kept their dental pain from parents under economic stress. “An older child senses their parents’ emotional strain when they tell their parents they have dental pain. The parents may express the fear that the treatment will cost money that they don’t have. Children will explain to me how they protect their parents from knowing that their tooth hurts,” she says. Case in point: a 13-year-old Give Kids A Smile patient who had been suffering from a toothache that would bring her to tears at night. “When I asked if anyone heard her crying at night, she demonstrated to us how she buried her face into her pillow: ‘I cry like this,’” Torre recalls. “We were able to perform a root canal on a permanent tooth to get this child out of pain that day.”

Now in its 15th year, Give Kids A Smile has provided free dental care to more than 65,000 children across the state. To schedule an appointment time, parents can call 2-1-1 or visit mndental.org.