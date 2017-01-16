Family Skate Nights in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photograph courtesy of St. Paul Parks & Recreation Wells Fargo WinterSkate

The holiday chaos is behind us, but winter still reigns in the Twin Cities. Don your skates and layers and glide over to one of these family skate nights.

Wells Fargo WinterSkate, St. Paul | Daily until February 5

Every Saturday in January is free mini skating classes. Mark your calendars to skate with Saint Paul Mayor, Chris Coleman on Saturday, January 21. Skate rentals are $4.

The Depot, Minneapolis | Days and hours vary until March 7

Gather for pizza, chili, or nachos in between rounds of skating. The parents can indulge with a glass of wine or beer, while the kids sip hot chocolate. And Charley’s Grill is right next-door for an après-skate meal. Prices range $6-9.

Bryant Square Park, Minneapolis | Monday-Saturday open till 9 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m. until February 20.

Free loaner skates on a first come, first served basis.

Lake of the Isles, Minneapolis | Fridays 3-9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. until March 1

Hockey and general ice skating rinks, with a picturesque background.

Windom Northeast Recreation Center, Minneapolis | Fridays 3-9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. until March 1

Let your kids pick and choose whether they’re for hockey, ice-skating, or broomball.

Battle Creek Winter Lock Out, St. Paul | February 4, 6-8 p.m.

Embrace everything winter at this event. Pack your sleds and ice skates, and get there early to borrow a pair of cross country skis or snowshoes. Then warm up by the bonfire or go inside to decorate cookies, color, or craft.

Edgecumbe Recreation Center, St. Paul | Monday-Saturday, hours vary

There’s a rink for general ice-skating and hockey. Skating lessons are available for $30.

Hayden Heights Rec Center, St. Paul | Friday, January 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

A skating event filled with music, board games, coloring, hot cocoa, and cookies.

Phalen Recreation Center, St. Paul | January 27, 6-7:30 p.m.

This free event includes music, board games, and temporary tattoos. When you’re ready to warm up, head inside the building for cookies and hot cocoa.

And an exceptional suburban option: the Central Park Ice Skating Trail in Maple Grove. It’s Minnesota’s first refrigerated ice skating trail, an 810-foot, LED-lit loop. Skating is free and skate rental is available.

More skating options abound in Minneapolis and St. Paul. However, if you just can’t get the family to brave the cold:

Roller Garden, St. Louis Park | Fridays, 5-8 p.m.

$5 admission and $3 skate rental. Plus music that will be squeaky-clean for the little one’s ears.

Cheap Skate, Coon Rapids | Saturdays, 5-10 p.m.

Admission is $7 to skate or bounce, $3 for skate rentals.