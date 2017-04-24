Family Friendly 5Ks

× Expand Photograph courtesy of The Color Run The Color Run Twin Cities

So you want to run a 5K. Good for you! Oh, with the children, too? We’ve got you. May 21 Strut for a Mutt 5K9 (Eden Prairie) Stroller Friendly: Yes Bring the family dog(s) to Purgatory Creek Park for this canine-friendly run/walk benefiting Secondhand Hounds Animal Rescue. Dog-focused fun begins at 9 a.m. and race begins at 10:30 a.m. June 11 Bubble Run (Blaine) Stroller friendly: Yes Trek to the National Sports Center and you’ll be rewarded with a 5K featuring tunnels and towers of foam. Kids ages 4 and younger race free with a registered adult runner. Bonus: It’s probably the only race that cleans you as you run. Bath time? Nah, my kid did the Bubble Run today. July 4 Red White and BOOM! TC Half-Marathon, Relay and 5K (Mpls.) Stroller friendly: Yes Cross the finish line, then stick around for a post-race picnic with food, lawn games, a slip n’ slide and more kid-focused fun at this Independence Day run. New this year: Sign up to run a virtual 5K anytime and anywhere (at the cabin, perhaps?)—they’ll mail a bib, shirt, and medal to you. July 9 The Color Run Twin Cities (St. Paul) Stroller friendly: Yes Dubbed “The Happiest 5K on the Planet,” volunteers will throw a different color powder at your shirt each kilometer of this Minnesota State Fairgrounds fun run so that it’s essentially tie-dyed by the time you cross the finish line. Stick around for a massive Finish Festival with dancing, photo ops, and color throws. New to the race this year: a color foam zone (see above photo) and giant unicorns. Yes, apparently they do exist. July 15 Insane Inflatable 5K (Stillwater) Stroller friendly: No Run through 3.1 miles of inflated obstacles, from a hole-filled “mattress run” to a finish line slide. There is no minimum age, but runners must be 42 inches or taller. July 29 Color Vibe 5K (St. Paul) Stroller friendly: Yes Similar to The Color Run, each kilometer at this Harriet Island Park run brings a color station to douse runners with a new hue. Up to two kids are free with each paid adult runner registration. August 6 Fifteen’s 5K (Mpls.) Stroller friendly: Yes Baseball families, this is the 5K for you. Organized by Minnesota Twins All-Star closer Glen Perkins (#15) and his wife Alisha, this race benefits the PrairieCare Child & Family Fund and ends on home plate at Target Field, where runners will receive finisher’s medals and race bib autographs from Twins players. August 19 Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Family Fun Run/Walk (Chanhassen) Stroller Friendly: Yes Head to Lake Ann for The Pinky Swear Foundation’s 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run benefiting kids with cancer and their families. Cross the finish line, and then check out the family fitness festival. August 26 The GloRun Twin Cities (Bloomington) Stroller Friendly: No This nighttime neon luau of a 5K takes runners through themed zones featuring black lights, music, giant pineapples, glowing arches, and more. Note: It’s an 8:30 p.m. start time and louder atmosphere, making this one best for families with older kids.