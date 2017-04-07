Earth Day Activities for Families

×
Photo by Erin Carter
Two children pick up trash at Highland Park during last year's St. Paul Citywide Cleanup
Earth Day is a great opportunity to teach kids how to be kind to the planet. The Twin Cities metro area offers many chances to dig right in (literally) to cleaning up parks, learning about gardening, and celebrating the blue and green planet we call home. Give Back to Nature at Dodge Nature Center April 20, 5:30-8 p.m. Choose your own Earth Day adventure at Dodge Nature Center. They’ll have different projects to complete, from trash pick-up to invasive species removal to garden work, and the center will provide free sandwiches as a thank-you. Bring gloves if you have them. Earth Day Cleanup and 5K Bee Run April 22, race at 9 a.m., park cleanup 9:30 a.m.-noon Join the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board for a 5K fun run/walk along the Mississippi River, followed by a morning of cleaning up litter in the parks. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Lauderdale Nature Preserve Cleanup April 22, 10 a.m.-noon Lauderdale Nature Preserve is hosting a community get-together to pick up trash in the area’s woods and ponds. You’ll also learn how to identify buckthorn, an invasive species found in Minnesota. Refreshments will be provided, but BYO gloves if you can. March for Science April 22, 11 a.m. This Earth Day, people across the country will march to support higher education and access to research and education within scientific fields. The march will start at Cathedral Hill Park and end at the Minnesota State Capitol. Kids Climate March April 22, 9:30 a.m. Teach activist kids to take charge and fight for their planet this weekend. The kid-led portion of the March for Science begins at the Science Museum of Minnesota and eventually joins with the rest of the march to meet up at the Capitol. Roseville Earth Day Celebration April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Harriet Alexander Nature Center’s birthday just so happens to coincide with Earth Day, so they’re throwing a party! There will be live music, a walking parade, and seed-planting stations. Experts will hang around to teach families about nature and the environment—and they’ll serve up birthday cake to boot. Wargo Nature Center Earth Day Celebration and Fair April 22, 12:30-3 p.m. Wargo’s Earth Day Fair will showcase environmentally friendly products for the whole family, and kids will love the climbing wall and nature-themed crafts. Take a hike through the park while you’re there—and don’t forget to check out the refreshments, of course. Tamarack Nature Center Earth Day Cleanup and Garden Work Day April 22, 9 a.m.-noon Tamarack needs some help cleaning up the nature center and prepping its garden for spring. Spend some time outside while learning more about gardening and the environment! St. Paul Citywide Cleanup April 22, 9-11:30 a.m. Hundreds of environmentally conscious volunteers join together each year to help pick up garbage around St. Paul. The city will provide gloves, bags and snacks. Several site locations are available around St. Paul. Second Annual Stillwater Earth Day Celebration April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Stillwater is showcasing its environmentally-friendly businesses once again. There will be more than 25 booths with sales and activities for the whole family. Get there early for free reusable bags! Bonus: Kids will love the Story Time Trolley from 10-11 a.m. Como Zoo’s Party for the Planet April 22-23, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. In case you didn’t already know, animals rely on the Earth, and the Como Zoo staff is equipped and excited to tell you how. They’ve partnered with Xcel Energy to bring crafts, activities, and animal- and planet-themed educational opportunities right to the zoo’s visitor center.