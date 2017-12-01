Dinnertime Life Hack: Let’s Dish! at Your Doorstep

× Expand Photo courtesy of Let's Dish! Let's Dish! Let's Dish! CEO Darcy Olson, far right, and staff prepare meal ingredients in the kitchen.

Tired of playing Weeknight Family Dinner Challenge? You’re in luck, no subscription plan required. Let’s Dish!, the local company that got its start as a place where people could assemble freezable meals in large batches, will now pre-assemble meals for you, freeze them, and send them to your home in a CobornsDelivers grocery truck. The meals are “kid-friendly” (think chicken pot pie, shredded chicken burrito bowls, and baked ravioli lasagna) and less than 400 calories per serving. Most are peanut-free and several are gluten-free or vegetarian. Best of all, they can be on the dinner table 30 minutes after you pull in the driveway. “That's our mission,” says CEO Darcy Olson, “to make it super easy to prepare dinner without the stress, and avoid the need to rely on less healthy alternatives. The stories we hear from our customers remind us that we are doing important work to help families get homemade meals on the table with less stress.” CobornsDelivers offers rotating Let’s Dish! meals on its website. Set up your order and it will arrive the next day. If you order before 10 a.m., you can also choose same-day delivery. Delivery is free for the first 60 days. If you’d rather pick up a meal on the fly, they are in Let’s Dish! stores, too. Three- and six-serving meals range from $15 to $28. Add a salad and a baguette and you’re set. Appetizers too: Now through the Super Bowl, Let’s Dish locations will also have an expanded range of appetizers on hand in its freezers, including Thai chicken flatbread and bourbon-glazed wild rice meatballs. Skol, Vikes! Let’s Dish!, five locations, including Apple Valley, Blaine, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, and Woodbury, letsdish.com or order online at cobornsdelivers.com.