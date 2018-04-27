Beyond Brunch: 8 Ways to Celebrate Mother's Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Zoo Mother's Day at the Minnesota Zoo Macy's Mother's Day at the Minnesota Zoo.

You can celebrate with brunch, or you can celebrate with the gift of a great Mother’s Day experience. Mom will be fine with either approach! Here are some great Mother’s Day activities for the whole family.

May 12—13, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The Minnesota Bonsai Society is back for its annual Mother’s Day show at Como Park. Check out some of Minnesota’s most beautiful bonsai plants at Como’s Covered Porch—trained professionals will be on hand to answer your questions. comozooconservatory.org

May 13, all day

Moms get in free at the Minnesota Zoo on Mother’s Day! Stroll the grounds and meet some of the special moms that keep the zoo filled with adorable creatures of every kind. Starting May 3, you can enter online to win a $500 Macy’s Gift Card—just describe how great moms are in 100 words or less. mnzoo.org

May 13, 1–4 p.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day with everyone’s favorite: Mother Nature. Bring a camera to Eastman Nature Center to create some cherished memories using unique, nature-themed props. threeriversparks.org

May 12—13, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Show Mother Earth some love, too. Help re-establish native habitats by planting seedlings of a maple-basswood forest at Spring Lake Regional Park. threeriversparks.org

May 13, 1–3 p.m.

Landmark Center plays host to this year’s free performance, which features acclaimed cellist Cicely Parnas, winner of the 2016 Friends of the Minnesota Orchestra Young Artist competition. spcsmusic.org

May 13, 8 a.m.

Kick off the family festivities with a casual 5K. The Twin Cities Mother’s Day 5K at Como Regional Park offers participants the chance to donate and fundraise for Angel Foundation, which provides financial assistance, education, and support to local families affected by cancer. When you cross the finish line, you’ll receive a rose and a cake pop—make sure they end up in the right hands (Mom’s). mnruns.com

May 12, 1–3 p.m.

Articulture opens its studio doors for an afternoon of parental appreciation. Make use of professional resources and staff expertise to create unique, personalized cards with and for Mom—and Dad, if you’re thinking that far ahead. articulture.org

May 13, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

You'll never look at a cardboard box the same way after Mia’s Mother’s Day Family Day. Pack up the van for a day at the museum, and discover how something as simple as cardboard can be transformed into exhibit-worthy family fun. artsmia.org