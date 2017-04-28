8 Ways to Mother’s Day

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Zoo A woman and two children near a water exhibit at the Minnesota Zoo Mother's Day at the Minnesota Zoo

Often, the best gifts are experiences. Show Mom your appreciation by spending quality family time at an event held in her honor.

The Scott County Historical Society is throwing a tea party for the books. Enjoy tea and treats while learning proper tea etiquette in the 1908 Stans House. Kids can even make Victorian trinket boxes to take home—or give as presents. Register online by May 11.

May 13, 1:30-3 p.m., 235 Fuller St. S., Shakopee, 952-445-0378

The annual event showcases some of the most beautiful bonsai in Minnesota—plus, experts will hang around to answer any of your questions.

May 13-14, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, 651-487-8200

Moms and grandmas get in free all day! While you’re there, check out the current “Weather Diaries” exhibit’s photography and fashion showcasing West Nordic culture. Bonus: The exhibit was created by two women.

May 14, noon-5 p.m., 2600 Park Ave., Mpls., 612-871-4907

Mamas enter the zoo free on Sunday, May 14 (and it’s BOGO general admission for everyone else). Look for themed discounts at the gift store, café, and IMAX theater, too.

May 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 13000 Zoo Blvd., Apple Valley, 952-431-9200

Join naturalists at the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary for two special Mother’s Day hikes. Though Wildflower Walks are usually 30 minutes, these hour-long walks offer a more in-depth tour of flowers currently blooming in the garden—think spring ephemerals and woodland and wetland flora.

May 14, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., 1 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Mpls., 612-370-4903

Fight breast cancer as a family at Race for the Cure’s 5K run, 5K walk, 1K walk, and 5K wheelchair race. Don’t forget to wear pink! Register online.

May 14, race times vary, 960 Southdale Center, Edina, 952-746-1760

The Saint Paul Civic Symphony’s free annual concert at Landmark Center is a Mother’s Day tradition for many families. This year’s performance also includes a silent auction to support the orchestra.

May 14, 1 p.m., 75 5th St. E., St. Paul, 651-292-3233

The Science Museum is hosting a seriously impressive brunch buffet on Mother’s Day. Come for the food, but stay for the exhibits—the price of brunch includes museum admission. Bonus: The menu is totally kid (and adult) friendly.

May 14, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., 120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-221-9444