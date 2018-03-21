12 Egg-cellent Twin Cities Easter Egg Hunts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Renovation Church Largest Egg Hunt in Blaine The largest egg hunt in Blaine, held at Renovation Church, features 30,000 candy and prize-filled eggs.

March 24

Armatage Park’s annual neighborhood hunt also includes a light continental breakfast, a caricature artist, arts and crafts, and the chance to pet real, live bunnies. $5 per child. Register online.

March 24

It’s an art-inspired egg hunt with two different age groups spread out across artsy Silverwood Park. You can take photos with a bunny, make art, and enjoy live music, too. $5 in advance or $6 at the event.

March 25 and March 31

One of the biggest traditions in the Cities is the egg hunt at the James J. Hill House for children ages 2-7. (During the Hill children’s own egg hunt in 1898, Mrs. Hill wrote in her diary that a large gray, stray rabbit had joined the festivities.) BYO basket to search and then enjoy prizes, snacks, stories, and exploration of the home’s first floor. $6 per Minnesota Historical Society member, $8 per non-member. Get tickets online.

March 30

It’s a forest scavenger hunt for wooden eggs and fact-filled rabbits, followed by meeting live animals and their learning about their habitats, crafts, and snacks in Richardson Nature Center. $5 per person in advance or $6 at the door with free admission for kids 2 years and younger. Register online to reserve your spot.

March 30

Bring your own flashlights for an after-dark egg hunt in Creekview Park beginning promptly at 7:30 p.m. Different eggs for different age groups, too. Free.

March 30 and March 31

Kids ages two to eight will hunt for colored rocks, and kids ages nine and up (and kids at heart!) will hunt for secret messages at Lowry Nature Center. Trade your rocks or messages in for prizes, then stick around for crafts, face painting, photos with a bunny, and more. $5 per person in advance or $6 at the door with free admission for kids 2 years and younger. Register online to reserve your spot.

March 31

Hone your geocaching skills to seek out eggs’ coordinates on the trails of Cleary Lake Regional Park. $8 per person. Register online.

March 31

Three egg hunts for each age group and more than 10,000 eggs means plenty for everyone at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Also on hand: a hands-on story station that relays the story of Easter, games in the gym, crafts, coloring, face painting, treats, a selfie station, and more. Free.

March 31

The Seward neighborhood grocer’s sixth-annual event will send children searching for 150 candy and treasure-filled eggs among the grocery aisles. Face painting and an egg-decorating contest will add to the fun. Free.

Largest Egg Hunt in Blaine (Blaine)

March 31 and April 1

Make the trip to Blaine and 30,000 candy and prize-filled eggs will await your discovery at Renovation Church after every service on Easter Weekend, Saturday at 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m., and Sunday at 9, 10:15, and 11:30 a.m. It’s free, but you can pre-register online to save time at the door.

March 31

Test your balance skills in an egg and spoon race, join a bunny hop relay, compete in an egg roll, and play more authentic 1800s games at The Landing. $8 for adults, $5 for kids and seniors, and free admission for children under age 2.

April 7

It’s egg-xactly what it sounds like: thousands of eggs will descend from a helicopter! Bring your basket to North Commons Park at 1 p.m. to collect the fallen eggs and enjoy the music, face painting, bounce houses, and treats. This event is also a food drive, so bring a non-perishable food item along with your basket. Free.