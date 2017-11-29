11 Holiday Shows for Kids

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Children's Theatre Company How the Grinch Stole Christmas at the Children's Theatre Company

Sleuthing out a memorable family affair this holiday season? Try these shows on for size.

For babies/toddlers and up:

Beauty and the Beast Jr.

Now–December 28 (Stages Theatre) & December 1–22 (SteppingStone Theatre)

It’s not exactly holiday-themed, but this tale as old as time is a hit for all ages, all year long. The abridged junior version is about 65-75 minutes long (no intermission), complete with the songs you and your kids probably know by heart. It’s open to all ages if the kiddos can sit semi-quietly for a little more than an hour—and this year, two venues are performing it. Stages Theatre Company, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-979-1111, stagestheatre.org; SteppingStone Theatre, 55 Victoria St. N., St. Paul, 651-225-9265, steppingstonetheatre.org

Snow White and the Seven Vikings

Now–December 30

It’s like Frozen meets Snow White meets...historic Norway. In this version of the classic Disney story, the dwarves are actually friendly, bumbling Vikings, and the idyllic cabin they call home is located in snowy Norway. Children 2 and up are admitted, and parents can buy lap passes for $5 if kids don’t need their own seats. Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior, 952-474-5951, oldlog.com

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Now–January 7

We all know the story: the Grinch is the world’s most famous Christmas criminal, who realizes the joy of the holiday season lies in love and friendship (not presents) and gives everything back just in time for the Whoville Christmas dinner. It’s fun for the whole fam, but can be a little scary for kids under 5. Tickets are going fast, so reserve yours before the Grinch gets them all. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-874-0400, childrenstheatre.org

College of Science and Engineering Light Show

December 7–9

The U of M’s annual holiday light display, created annually by a group of dedicated student engineers, features more than 250,000 multicolored lights that blink in time with student-written music. Each show lasts about 15 minutes, but bundle up—the show takes place outdoors, no matter the temperature! Civil Engineering Building Courtyard, 500 Pillsbury Drive SE, Mpls., 612-624-2006, umn.edu

VocalEssence’s Star of Wonder

December 9

Good luck getting a two-year-old to quietly sit through a show, right? VocalEssence’s annual 45-minute concert introduces babies and kids to traditional Christmas tunes—while letting them stomp, clap, and sing along. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-371-5656, vocalessence.org

For ages 5 and up:

A Christmas Carol

Now-December 30

It’s hard to maintain a “bah, humbug” attitude while experiencing one of the Guthrie’s most beloved traditions. Note: The Guthrie says this show is best for kids ages 8 and up, but will admit anyone 5 and older. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org

Black Nativity

Now–December 24

Lessons of compassion and acceptance abound at Penumbra Theatre’s annual Christmas show. All ages are welcome, but older kids might appreciate the themes more than toddlers. Penumbra Theatre, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul, 651-224-3180, penumbratheatre.org

Narnia

December 1–17

Youth Performance Company puts its own spin on a musical version of C.S. Lewis’ The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe in a story where good trumps evil, family comes first, and love always wins. Recommended for kids ages 8 and up. Howard Conn Fine Arts Center, 1900 Nicollet Ave., Mpls., 612-623-9080, youthperformanceco.org

Annie

December 7–31

It’s not a hard-knock life to see this musical come to life at the Ordway. But be warned: The kids will probably sing “Tomorrow” and “Easy Street” for the rest of winter break. Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, 651-224-4222, ordway.org

Nutcracker Fantasy

December 15–23

Do you prefer your Nutcracker with a little more glitz and glamour? Loyce Houlton’s bedazzled, brightly-colored version of the Nutcracker features more than 150 dancers and artists and has been a hallmark of Twin Cities holiday traditions for decades. State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Ave., Mpls., 612-338-0627, hennepintheatretrust.org

Nutcracker Ballet

December 16–17

Presented by Hopkins Youth Ballet and the Metropolitan Ballet, this classic rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker is the only performance in Minnesota featuring a full symphony, and a great tradition to start for families with young ballerinas. Hopkins Auditorium, 2400 Lindbergh Drive, Hopkins, 866-811-4111, metroballet.org