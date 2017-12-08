10 New Year’s Parties for Families

×
Buck Hill Fireworks
Photo courtesy of Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area
Slopeside fireworks will ring in the New Year at Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area.
Don your party hats and welcome the new year as a family. We like these New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day options around town: Pre-New Year’s Eve Party at Edinborough Park 5-8 p.m. December 29 Can’t wait to celebrate? Welcome 2018 early with a party on the slides and in the tunnels of Edinborough Park’s Adventure Peak. Countdown to the New Year at 7 p.m. Cost: $10.50/child pre-registration, $11.50/child day of registration Edinborough Park, 7700 York Ave. S., Edina, 952-833-9540, edinamn.gov Noon Year’s Party at Como Zoo 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on December 31 and January 1 Not ready for night owling? Let a live DJ kick off the party, then make crafts, visit the animals, and win prizes before the countdown to noon, when hundreds of beach balls will drop from the ceiling. Cost: Free Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Drive, Saint Paul, 651-487-8200, comozoooconservatory.org New Year’s Eve on the Trail at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. December 31 Winding forest trails await for guided adventures with naturalists and staff. From 1-2 p.m., it’s a snowshoe hike to the Bee Center. Cost: $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers, and $5 for children 15 years and younger Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska, 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu New Year's Eve Party at Maple Grove Community Center 2-6 p.m. December 31 Bust a move to the live music of Jack and Kitty. You can also go swimming, explore the Maple Maze, play with inflatables, and make some crafts while you await the 5:45 p.m. balloon drop. Cost: $9.30/person Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove, 763-494-6500, maplegrovecommunitycenter.org Candlelight and Ice at Wood Lake Nature Center 5-9 p.m. December 31 Hundreds of candle luminaries will light your path on a nighttime walk through cattails and trees. Keeps your eyes out for deer and owls, then head back to the nature center for marshmallow toasting, hot cocoa, crafts, and games. Cost: $5/person, free for Friends of Wood Lake members Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lake Shore Dr., Richfield, 612-861-9365, cityofrichfield.org New Year’s Eve Family Celebration at HealthEast Sports Center 6-9 p.m. December 31 A moonwalk, obstacle course, bingo, ice-skating, and music will be on hand at this event geared toward families with children under 12. Cost: $10/person pre-registered, $12/person at the door HealthEast Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr., Woodbury, 651-714-3740, woodbury.com Puttin’ on the Ritz at Minnesota Children’s Museum 6-9 p.m. December 31 Dance to live music and decorate cookies, then watch a Twin Cities trapeze artist accomplish a “human ball drop” feat at 8 p.m. Cost: $15/member, $10/non-member Minnesota Children’s Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul, 651-225-6000, mcm.org Nickelodeon Universe New Year’s Eve: Moonlit Circus 6 p.m. December 31 – midnight January 1 Juggling, unicycle, and contortion and aerial fabric performers will put on a show, then a family dance party will round out 2017 until the ball drop at midnight. Cost: $35.99/unlimited ride wristband Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, 952-883-8800, mallofamerica.com Buck Hill New Year’s Eve Party 7 p.m. December 31 – 12:30 a.m. January 1 Ski, snowboard, and tube on the slopes until 11:30, and then settle in for a midnight fireworks show. Also on hand: karaoke, a magician, a juggler, and hot chocolate in front of the bonfire. Cost: New Year’s Eve activities are free. Lift tickets, food, and rentals are extra. Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area, 15400 Buck Hill Rd., Burnsville, 952-435-7174, buckhill.com Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebration at Afton Alps 9 p.m. December 31 – 12:30 a.m. January 1 Ski and ride, then oooh and aaah the slopeside fireworks at 9 p.m. Live music will play until 12:30 a.m. and the lifts are open until midnight. Also on hand: s’mores, a bonfire, and an indoor bounce house. Cost: New Year’s Eve activities are free. Lift tickets, food, and rentals are extra. Afton Alps, 600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings, 651-436-5245, aftonalps.com