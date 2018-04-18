10 Earth Day Activities for Twin Cities Families

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board Earth Day Cleanup at Boom Island Park

Earth Day is a great excuse to leave the house and teach kids how to appreciate our ecosystem. Here are ten local Earth Day events that give you and your family the chance to celebrate the planet we all call home.

Mall of America Ladybug Release

April 20, 7–9 a.m.

Turn the ladybugs loose! In celebration of Earth Day, Mall of America—with the help of local children—will release 75,000 ladybugs throughout Nickelodeon Universe’s plant beds. This actually has a purpose, besides entertaining your kids: The ladybugs act as a natural pesticide, keeping plants free of pests and unwanted growth.

April 21, 12:30–3 p.m.

Refreshments, DIY art projects, and a climbing wall will keep the kids entertained (and sustained) at Wargo Nature Center’s Earth Day Celebration. Don’t forget about the Earth Day Fair, where local organizations will offer eco-friendly products and information. Live music included! anokacounty.us

April 21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

For the 28th year running, the Harriet Alexander Nature Center’s birthday falls on Earth Day weekend. What a coincidence! The Earth Day/birthday bash features live music, face painting, a walking parade, popcorn, birthday cake, a screening of The Lorax, and much more. cityofroseville.com

April 21, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Imagination and conservation unite! Richardson Nature Center joins forces with Hennepin County Libraries for a self-guided “story stroll.” When you’re done hiking, help volunteers remove invasive plants from the park. threeriversparks.org

April 21-22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Once again, Como Zoo and Xcel Energy partner up for a conservation celebration. The Como staff will offer arts, crafts, and animal-themed education sessions focused on preserving the planet for all the creatures that depend on it. Xcel Energy will bring its super-sustainable 110-square-foot tiny house, and on-site Eco-Cell recycling bins give you the chance to dispose of your old mobile without sending the battery to a landfill. If you need a break, enjoy the Spring Flower Show in the Sunken Gardens. comozooconservatory.org

April 22, 1–3 p.m.

Earth Day = river day, too! Head to Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park to help clean up the Mississippi and learn about sustainable living. Keep your fingers crossed for warm weather. vermontsystems.com

April 22, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

When it’s the Earth’s birthday, it’s everybody’s birthday. Celebrate with sustainable crafts, live music, and a waffle pop-up from Wallflour Foods. Kids can take home tree-seedling party favors, and everyone can participate in family-friendly yoga from Blooma. wedge.coop

April 22, 1–3 p.m.

Pack up the van and voyage to the Carl W. Kroening Interpretive Center for naturalist-led activities and art projects. If the weather outside’s delightful, get your hands dirty with a celebratory cleanup on the shores of the Mississippi. minneapolisparks.org

April 23, 6–8 p.m.

Families looking to cap off Earth Day weekend with something a little more educational: look no further than Silverwood Park. Cante Suta-Francis Bettelyoun, coordinator of Native American Medicine Gardens, will explain how indigenous cultural practices help create healthier soil using microbes, earthworms, water, and plants. vermontsystems.com

April 28–May 5

Spring cleaning takes on a whole different meaning in St. Paul. Usually, citywide cleanup takes place on Earth Day weekend as the snow finally melts. Unfortunately, winter didn't quite get the memo this year, and the cleanup event on April 21 has been cancelled. Not to worry: families can still pick up cleaning supplies and help clear the city the following week. Sure, it's technically not Earth Day, but it's still a great way to get the kids outside and passionate about the environment. stpaul.gov

Plus, a bonus event:

May 12, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m.

The snow may have delayed Minneapolis’ citywide cleanup, but no way were they about to cancel! Earth Day gets an extension to May 12—check out the Minneapolis Parks website on April 30 for details on cleanup sites and free registration. minneapolisparks.org