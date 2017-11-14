10 Kid-Friendly Black Friday Alternatives

× Expand Photo courtesy of Christkindlsmarkt Excelsior

Navigating a sea of shoppers can be a fuss with little ones in tow. Instead, let the kids hang with real reindeer, marvel at a gingerbread Twin Cities, break in their ice skates indoors or out, and explore acres of illuminated displays. Snow White and the Seven Vikings Now through December 30 The classic fairy tale gets a wintry upgrade. Snow White’s love story is retold with Norway as the picturesque backdrop, and seven goofy Viking dwarves as her sidekicks. Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior, 952-474-5951, oldlog.com How the Grinch Stole Christmas Now through January 7 The pesky green thief steps out of the screen and onto the Children’s Theatre Company stage in a fresh take on the classic Christmas caper includes new holiday songs and a talking Max the dog. Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-874-0400, childrenstheatre.org Gingerbread Wonderland November 21 - January 7 Our Nordic roots have never looked (or tasted) so good. For a third year, Norway House plays host to a gingerbread version of our beloved Twin Cities. Feeling inspired (and hungry)? Download their recommended pattern and recipe and get your Great British Baking Show on at home, post-gallery tour. Norway House 913 E. Franklin Ave., Mpls., 612-871-2211, norwayhouse.org Light Up the Lake Celebration November 24 Savor tasty holiday treats with Santa and his reindeer, join carolers for your favorite holiday tunes, and help Mayor Ken Willcox light the tree. Wayzata Depot and Railroad Museum, 402 E., Lake St., Wayzata, 952-404-5300, wayzata.org Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche November 24 It wouldn’t be Black Friday without a scuffle or two, but this year, watch from behind protective glass. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., Saint Paul, 651-265-4800, xcelenergycenter.com Hmong Minnesota New Year November 24-26 Hmong Family Foundation will kick off the new year with a bevy of family-friendly programs and activities. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, 651-265-4800, hmongfc.org Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt 2017 November 24-26 Excelsior takes holiday traditions to another level—or rather, another country. Stock up on goodies and gifts from the traditional German Christmas open-air market, then catch up with friends at the Biergarten while the kids meet reindeer and Frozen’s Elsa and Anna in Kinderworld. Excelsior Christkindlsmarkt, 19245 State Hwy. 7, Ste. D, Excelsior, 952-292-8898, excelsiorchristkindlsmarkt.com Holidazzle November 24–December 23 Minneapolis’ own North Pole is back for another year in Loring Park. Pack the night with all your favorite (and free!) holiday activities: skating at the Wells Fargo WinterSkate, divulging wish lists to Santa, sipping hot cider, and shopping for locally made treasures. Opening night gets extra dazzling with fireworks at 7 p.m. followed by a screening of Elf at 8 p.m. Holidazzle, Loring Park, Mpls., 612-376-7669, holidazzle.com A Victorian Christmas at the Ramsey House November 24–December 31 They had us at wood-burning stove-baked cookies. See, hear, and taste everything else that made Christmas in 1875 so special, then commemorate the tour with a new Victorian ornament for your tree. Alexander Ramsey House, 265 Exchange St. S., Saint Paul, 651-259-3000, mhs.org Lights Display at Minnesota Landscape Arboretum November 24 - January 1 Wander the Arboretum grounds and you’ll be treated to an array of sparkling lights. Ogle the enchanting Polar Pond, Festive Farmstead, and Snowball Terrace displays, then warm up with hot cocoa and other treats inside. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska, 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu