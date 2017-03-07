The Coolest Summer Camps for the Kiddos

× Expand Photograph courtesy of Tanadoona Camp Fire MN Camp Tanadoona in Excelsior Camp Tanadoona in Excelsior

If you’re convinced the coolest camps for your kiddos are already filled, think again. There’s still time to plot the best June, July, and August ever with our guide to the top summer programs for the adventurous, athletic, artistic, linguistic, and scientific ones in your family. But don’t wait any longer—organized adventure awaits.

Sports & Fitness

FootHolde Soccer Camps, several metro locations, 612-578-1919, footholde.com • Fun and engaging soccer camps across the metro. For ages 4-18, June and July.

Foss Swim School, several metro locations, fossswimschool.com • Condensed swimming lessons just in time for cabin weekends. For ages 3 and older, June 12-September 2.

Gymnastics Camp at Hamline University, St. Paul, gretchen@spiritgym.com, spiritgym.com • Your little gymnast will burn energy at any skill level in this five-day class. For ages 7-18, M-F, June 19-30.

Impact Hockey, several metro locations, 952-545-7825, impacthockey.com • Prep kids for the state’s (un)official sport. For ages 5-18, June 12-August 25.

Johnny Tauer’s Championship Basketball Camp, several locations, 651-962 5953, johnnytauerbasketball.com • Kids gain basketball and life skills from the University of St. Thomas’ head men’s basketball coach. For 1st-9th grade, June 12-August 18.

Kid Yoga Minnesota, Mpls., 612-202-5164, kidyogamn.com • Kids stretch, exercise, and meditate with yoga classes (there’s drop-in daycare, too). For ages 4-13, June 19-23; July 10-14; July 31-August 4.

The Little Gym, Edina, 952-924-0083, thelittlegym.com • For kids who want the fun games, crafts, and activities, without the commitment of a sleep-away camp. For ages 3-12, June 5-August 18.

Vertical Endeavors, Mpls., 612-436-1470; St. Paul, 651-776-1430; Bloomington, 952-881-1110; verticalendeavors.com • Some of the best indoor and outdoor climbing in the Midwest, kids walk away knowing proper climbing techniques. For ages 6-16, June-August.

Science & Technology

The Bakken Museum, Mpls., 612-926-3878, thebakken.org • The fun side of science, electricity, and magnetism, plus great camps for enthusiastic science nerds. For 4th-9th grade, June 19-August 25.

Computer Explorers, several metro locations, 651-730-9910, computerexplorersmn.com • This national chain helps kids get a grasp on technology of all sorts, whether that be designing video games, building robots, or making movies, throughout the metro. From pre-K–10th grade, June 5-August 23.

Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul, 651-221-4511, smm.org • Explore archaeology, astronomy, chemistry, app design, and more among nearly 200 half- and full-day camps. For ages 3 to 16, June 12-September 1.

The Works Museum, Bloomington, 952-888-4262, theworks.org • Kids dive deep into discovery, honing in on existing problem-solving skills and taking a hands-on approach to new technologies and methods to improve the world they live in. They can choose classes in topics like coding, robotics, artistry, and architecture. Camp supervisors are trained to recognize individual learning styles and interests so each kid walks away with a higher confidence in design, engineering, and problem solving. These skills also involve meeting other kids and working together to make an invention work. For ages 5-12, June 12-August 31.

Sleep-Away Camps

Camp Buckskin, Ely, 763-432-9177, campbuckskin.com • For kids ages 6-8 with learning needs, June 11-July 10 and July 15-August 13.

Camp Chippewa for Boys, Cass Lake, 218-335-8807, campchippewa.com • Growth, confidence, and friendship in the woods, for boys ages 8-17, June 18-August 11.

Camp Tanadoona, Excelsior, 952-474-8085, campfiremn.org • A 103-acre adventure camp that teaches leadership development. For ages 5-18, June 11-August 28.

Concordia Language Villages, several locations, 800-222-4750, concordialanguagevillages.org • Language camps that shape kids into global citizens. For ages 4-16, June 12-August 26.

Animals & Nature

Animal Humane Society, several metro locations, 763-522-4325, animalhumanesociety.org • For 3rd-10th grade animal lovers, June 12-August 18.

Como Park Zoo, St. Paul, 651-487-8272, comozooconservatory.org • If the kids like monkeys, dinosaurs, or anything in between, these half- and full-day programs are perfect. From pre-K–8th grade, June 12-September 1.

Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, Chaska, 952-443-1400, arboretum.umn.edu • Kids explore the outdoors and learn the importance of bees, trees, and Hogwarts. For ages 5-12, June 16-August 25.

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, 952-431-9200, mnzoo.org • Half-day to weeklong adventures for toddlers to 12th graders (and adults!) to meet animals, make new friends, and have fun learning about the natural world. Check out the popular Horse Camps and the new Build a Canoe with theZoo camp for 7th-9th graders. Programs run May 30-September 1.

YMCA Summer Camps, several metro locations, 612-230-9622, ymcatwincities.org/camps • YMCA summer camps bring kids outdoors for a series of activities geared toward positive character development. With 10 local day camps for kids ages 4-14, four local overnight camps for ages 7-17, three teen wilderness camps for ages 12-18, and even a family camp, options abound. Overnight and day campers complete ropes courses, swim, kayak, and ride horses, while teen wilderness campers set out on backpacking and canoe trips. For varied ages depending on camp type, June 10-September 1.

Westwood Hills Nature Center, St. Louis Park, 952-924-2544, stlouispark.org • Here it’s all about exploring, learning, and playing outside. From pre-K–8th grade, May 30-August 17.

Arts & Culture

Adventures in Cardboard, Mpls., 612-532-6764, julianmcfaul.com • Full-day mythic and epic imaginary play (with cardboard!) in regional parks and forests around the Twin Cities. Build your own armor; create giant castles to inhabit and defend; battle along trails, fields, and shorelines; clash with bows, swords, catapults, magic, and monsters—make your own history. For ages 8-17, June 12-August 25

American Swedish Institute, Mpls., 612-871-4907, asimn.org • Whatever Swedish or Nordic theme the kids are looking for, they’ll find it in studio arts, playtime, outdoor games, and music. For 1st–5th grade, July 20-August 17.

Angelica Cantanti Youth Choir Camps, Bloomington, 952-563-8572, angelicacantanti.org • For singers, 2nd-12th grade, June 26-August 15.

Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, Bloomington, 952-563-8877, artistrymn.org • Create a summer to remember, with painting, fashion, sculpture, and more. For 1st-9th grade, June 12-August 11.

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Chanhassen, 952-934-1545, chanhassendt.com • Half-day and full-day sessions for beginners to aspiring pros. For ages 5-18; June 12-16 and July 24-28.

Children’s Theatre Company, Mpls., 612-874-0500, childrenstheatre.org • Theater workshops for ages 4-18 (plus extended-care options), June 12-August 18.

Circus Juventas, St. Paul, 651-699-8229, circusjuventas.org • Trapeze dreams? This circus school is a great counterbalance to classic sports camps. For ages 6-15, June 5-July 14.

Guthrie Theater, Mpls., 612-377-2224, guthrietheater.org • These weeklong camps offer a variety of options, from musical theatre to directing. For 3rd-12th grade, June 5-July 28.

Leonardo’s Basement, Mpls., 612-824-4394, leonardosbasement.org • Since 1998, Leonardo’s Basement has provided opportunities for children, teens, and adults to create engineering, art, and technology projects in a workshop packed with tools, equipment, and building materials. Work and play in 150 classes for ages 6-12, plus eclectic offerings for teens, including welding, Raspberry Pi, and 3D printing. Plus woodcarving, metalworking, CAD, laser engraving, electronics, and LEGO. Build big projects outdoors like a giant Trojan Horse, lake-worthy pirate ship, or an Adventure Playground! For ages 6-17, June 12-September 1.

MacPhail Center for Music, several metro locations, 612-321-0100, macphail.org • Fifty-five camp options, from singing to playing instruments to acting, for ages 3 and older, June 12-August 25.

Minneapolis College of Art and Design, Mpls., 612-874-3700, mcad.edu • Classes in painting, drawing, fashion, cats, and more. For ages 6-12, June 19-August 11.

Minneapolis Institute of Art, Mpls., 612-870-3207, artsmia.org • Kids get to view the museum’s extensive collection and create their own masterpieces. For ages 2-18, June 19-August 18.

Minnesota Historical Society, several metro locations, 651-259-3000, mnhs.org • Explore history, learn 19th century dances, live the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder, and more. For ages 7-14, June 10-August 8.

Minnetonka Center for the Arts, Wayzata, 952-473-7361, minnetonkaarts.org • Stoke creative fires with glass fusing, printmaking, comic murals, and more. For ages 5-15, June 12-August 25.

Minnesota Dance Theatre, Mpls., 612-338-0627, mndance.org • Choose from all different dance styles, for ages 9-18, June 12-July 28.

The Saint Paul Conservatory of Music, St. Paul, 651-224-2205, thespcm.org • Music workshops for kids and teens, as well as an autism camp. For ages 6-18, July 10-August 17.

She Rock She Rock, St. Paul and Eden Prairie, 844-743-7625, sherocksherock.org • Weekly rock ’n’ roll retreats for girls ages 8-16, July 10-August 4.

Stages Theatre Company, Hopkins, 952-979-1123, stagestheatre.org • Let them sing, dance, and act their hearts out. For ages 4-17, June 19-August 18.

SteppingStone Theatre, St. Paul, 651-225-9265, steppingstonetheatre.org • Theater classes for ages 3-18, June 12-August 24.

Studio 7, Mpls., 612-376-0381, studio7artmn.com • Weeklong sessions develop drawing and painting skills in a studio environment. For ages 7-18, June 26-July 28.

Way Cool Cooking School, Eden Prairie, 952-949-6799, waycoolcookingschool.com • Learn to cook pasta, bake cupcakes, and make State Fair favorites. For ages 7-15, June 5-August 31.

Zenon Dance Company, Mpls., 612-338-1101, zenondance.org • Stick with hip-hop or explore it all with a sampler camp. For ages 6-14 (adult camp is 15-plus), June 19-August 11.

Schools & Communities

Blake School, Hopkins, 952-988-3420, blakeschool.org • Programs include engineering, the arts, athletics, and more. For pre-K–12th grade, June 12-August 4.

Breck School, Golden Valley, 763-381-8100, breckschool.org • Programs utilizing campus theaters, ponds, athletic fields, dance studio, pool, and more. For pre-K–8th grade,

June 19-July 28.

City of Edina, Edina, 952-826-0390, edinamn.gov • From nature to art to sports, and more, for ages 2-15, June–mid-August.

City of Eagan, Eagan, 651-675-5512, cityofeagan.com • From fire safety to 1940s farm life, and even summertime ice skating! For ages 3-15, June 12-August 18.

Groves Academy, St. Louis Park, 952-915-4268, grovesacademy.org • Education and enrichment programs for children with learning disabilities and attention disorders taught by Groves teachers. Four-week session for grades 2-8 runs June 19-July 14 and includes academics in the morning, followed by fun activities such as art, ukulele, 3D printing, crafts, ceramics, nature exploring, and more. Two-week session for grades 9-11 runs July 24-August 4 and includes a math workshop, study skills, and writing strategies.

Hamline University, St. Paul, 651-523-2800, hamline.edu/camps17 • Hamline’s Young Writers Workshop and Mock Trial Camp offer immersive, hands-on learning experiences that allow students to further their academic interests and passions, hone their craft, develop career-building skills, network with other students and local professionals, and get a firsthand look into college life. From public speaking and presentation skills to problem solving, leadership, and teamwork, students will gain a better understanding of their specific camp subject matter but will also learn marketable skills beneficial to them no matter their academic or career path. Registration is open, but space is limited.

Hopkins Public Schools, Hopkins, 952-988-4070, hopkinsschools.org • Full- and half-day programs on topics ranging from cooking to science to art to sports. For K-6th grade, June 5-August 10.

Minneapolis Park & Recreation, Mpls., 612-668-4181, minneapolisparks.org • Parks become classrooms to learn about culture, leadership, swimming, exploring, and more. For ages 8-12, June 19-August 11.

Minnehaha Academy, Mpls., 612-728-7722, minnehahaacademy.net • Learn a little, play a little, and most importantly, get outside. For pre-K–12th grade, June 12-August 11.

Minnetonka Public Schools, Minnetonka, 952-401-5000, TonkaOnline.org • Make your summers count by earning high school credit online. High-quality, college-prep Minnetonka High School courses, taught by Minnetonka teachers are now open to all Minnesota high school students. Prepare for rigorous AP courses with summer pre-AP prep in U.S. history, biology, chemistry, or calculus. Accelerate your math sequence or complete required credits in English, social studies, fine arts, or science. More than 40 courses available to earn high school credit. Approved by NCAA and Minnesota Department of Education.

Mounds Park Academy, St. Paul, 651-748-5571, moundsparkacademy.org • Art, academic, and athletic classes and camps covering anything from rockets to drama. For K-10th grade, June 19-August 11.

St. Paul Academy, St. Paul, 651-698-2451, spa.edu • The kids can come out being a chess champion, a filmmaker, or a Hogwarts graduate. For 2nd-12th grade, June 12-July 28.

St. Thomas Academy, Mendota Heights, 651-454-4570, cadets.com • Woodworking, biking, inventing, babysitter training, reading, Spanish, and more. For K-12th grade, June 12-August 23.

International Spanish Language Academy (ISLA) Minnetonka, 952-746-6020, isla.school • Spanish Immersion camps such as wilderness adventure, Harry Potter/Fantastic Beasts, and MakerSpace/Minecraft. For K-6th grade, July 24-August 11.

The International School of Minnesota, Eden Prairie, 952-918-1828, internationalschoolmn.com • From Spanish to French to basketball and theater. For pre-K–8th grade, June 12-August 11.

University of Minnesota, St. Paul, 612-625-2242, recwell.umn.edu • Programs in photography, archery, weather, rock climbing, swimming, and art. For ages 5-15, June 12-August 25.