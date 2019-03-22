Slime is Awesome!

× Expand Photo by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl Tobi Grumdahl makes Slime

Here’s what you’ll see if you were looking into the alley on my block in the summertime: girls running back and forth between different houses carrying slime! There are three of us in the neighborhood who are super into it. Klaire, Zoe, and me.

If you don’t know about slime, a lot of kids are obsessed with it. You start with glue, then add color, glitter, or different things like shaving cream or scent. Next you add an activator that has a borate ion—contact-lens solution, Elmer’s Magic Liquid, Tide, or anything sold as slime activator. The science behind it is that the molecules in glue are long polymers, and the borate ions hook the molecules together, which allows it to stretch into slime.

For a long time, my mom was not into the idea of slime; she said it would be disaster-level messy. But for Christmas she cleared off the basement workbench, where my brother’s chemistry set had been, and now it’s my slime station.

My best slimes are my giant blue ones with these polystyrene beads called floam, a little shaving cream, blue glitter, blue sequins, and blue dye: It is so big and stretchy, I can make it as big as a window, and there’s a way to make bubbles with it on a counter that’s really cool. Another really good one is a small purple slime that has mica powder in it to make it look metallic and shaving cream to make it fluffy, and I put lavender oil in to make it smell good. My final favorite is a clear slime totally filled with floam beads—it looks like a rice krispies treat for martians, and it makes a funny sound when you stretch/crunch it.

There are so many things you can add to slime: kinetic sand, clay, baby oil, and more. I think we’re all obsessed because you can do a million polymer experiments and come up with a million slimes!

Tobi, 10, is a fifth-grader at Clara Barton Open School in Minneapolis. She is a Girl Scout, plays basketball and piano, and has a cat named Aroma and two guinea pigs.