The Science Museum of Minnesota Debuts New Mental Health Exhibit

Mental health can be tough to explain, especially to kids. But beginning on May 4, the Science Museum of Minnesota is debuting a new all-ages exhibit called Mental Health: Mind Matters that'll help get the conversation rolling. Designed to bring awareness and understanding to the topic, this exhibit is full of interactive and immersive activities designed to entertain and educate.

Play an emotion recognition game and try to act out emotions using only facial expressions. Don special headphones to experience how people in psychosis are unable to filter sounds. Explore the symptoms, causes, and treatments of mental illnesses like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and eating disorders. Discover artistic activities that can help in coping with emotions. Even send your worries through the Worry Shredder—and find out what that means!

Visitors will also be connected with valuable resources to better their own mental health and to help them support those around them with mental illnesses.

“Access to mental health resources is critical,” says Alison Rempel Brown, president and CEO of the Science Museum of Minnesota. This exhibit, she says, “brings awareness to the realities of mental illness and our history in treating it” and “provides a safe, reflective place to have honest conversations about it—with our family members, our classmates, and our community.”

The exhibit’s stint at the Science Museum of Minnesota is its North American premiere, its first stop before it embarks on a tour of museums and science centers across the continent.

Mental Health: Mind Matters was produced by the Science Museum of Minnesota in collaboration with Heureka, The Finnish Science Center, and their partners, Ciência Viva and Cité de Sciences & L’industrie. It is presented by PrairieCare, with support from HealthPartners, and was also advised by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Mental Health: Mind Matters will be located in the U.S. Bank Great Hall on level four of the museum. It will be open during regular business hours from May 4, 2018, to Jan. 6, 2019. Admission will be included in regular gallery admission ($18.95 for adults; $12.95 for seniors and kids ages four to 12).