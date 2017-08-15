Ramsey Middle School Turns a New Page

× Expand Photo courtesy of Justice Page School Rename Ramsey sign and fundraiser

In August 2016, Erin Rathke stood outside of the front door at Ramsey Middle School in Minneapolis. She shook hands, smiled, and greeted families as they filed in to Ramsey’s beginning-of-the-year open house. Although she could see the faces, the students, and the parents on that August evening, much of what was still to come remained unseen.

She didn’t yet see the underlying desire for change—among the students, staff, and community members. She couldn’t have seen the countless hours of community surveys, student surveys, Instructional Leadership Team discussion, and school board deliberation still to come in the next nine months. She remained unaware of the passion, the drive, and the commitment her students had for a certain civil rights issue. And she certainly couldn’t see her upcoming title change—Ramsey’s newest principal to Justice Page School’s first.

All she could see then, sticking out like beacons among the crowds, were the “Rename Ramsey” stickers emblazoned on students’ clothing.

The former namesake

As part of their Minnesota Studies curriculum each year, Ramsey’s (now Justice Page’s) sixth-grade students begin the year learning about the Minnesota Territory’s first governor and their school’s (former) namesake, Alexander Ramsey. Through firsthand sources like the Ramsey House, the Minnesota Historical Society, and the Dakota elders, they learn both about his political and military successes as well as his controversial treatment of the native Dakota people.

They learn of the fraud charges brought against him during treaty signings with the Dakota, his unfaithfulness to his word to Minnesota’s indigenous peoples, and his expressed desire that “the Sioux Indians of Minnesota must be exterminated or driven forever beyond the borders of the state,” according the Minnesota Historical Society.

“This conversation about renaming Ramsey was something that was being repeated every year,” said Elissa Cedarleaf Dahl, art teacher at Justice Page School and co-facilitator of Dare 2 Be Real, a student group that develops anti-racist leaders in the community. “[We kept asking ourselves], ‘you know, if we’re talking about equity, why would our school be named after someone that persecuted a group of people that currently represents a group of students at our school?’”

Although Ramsey’s faults have most recently been highlighted, Cedarleaf Dahl also pointed out that there are two sides to every story. Every human namesake will have its potential controversy.

“We allowed our students to persuade each other and to dialogue with each other and realize that humans aren’t perfect, and [Ramsey] was a human,” Cedarleaf Dahl said. “Naming a school after a human means that there’s going to be flaws and failures in that person’s past, but I think the more [the students] looked at who they are now and who they wanted to be and who would inspire them, [Ramsey’s] name was just not on that list anymore.”

Activists within the classroom

The “Rename Ramsey” rumblings were nothing new to the 2016–2017 school year. The stickers may have been a more concrete step than in the past, but unrest about the school’s namesake had been brewing for decades.

“I knew teachers who were working there in the ‘80s and ‘90s who were talking about [renaming Ramsey],” said Cedarleaf Dahl.

This time around, though, it stuck. Whether it was the introduction of more firsthand source material, the dedicated social studies teachers, or a particular group of students, the “Rename Ramsey” plane finally began to edge down the runway. Classroom lessons turned into student questions. Questions turned into legitimate discussion. Discussion turned into action.

“I just think there was enough momentum in the community, with our families, with our strong student leadership and great teachers supporting it,” said principal Erin Rathke. “It just came together with a lot of momentum, and our kids were going to be relentless about it. They were not going to let it go.”

And they didn’t. To begin this process, the students would meet every Monday to discuss, plan, and strategize action for the renaming campaign. They created discussion circles, social media campaigns, and fundraisers. Anything to build momentum and turn plans into action.

In late November and early December, several students wrote letters to the Minneapolis School Board, detailing their request for a name change.

“I believe that Alexander Ramsey is not a person that represents our schools and that we should rename our school,” wrote one student.

“As a public school that aims to serve as a second home to many types of students, it is imperative that the person the school is named after represents something that will make all students feel welcome,” wrote another.

Throughout the entirety of the process, teachers and staff members (and students) made sure students were at the helm of the campaign. It didn’t prove too difficult a task, either.

“Our parents and our community were learning from our students in this process,” Cedarleaf Dahl said. “They were learning about Alexander Ramsey, they were learning about the power of the student voice, and how valuable it is to engage students in discussions like this.”

Trust the process

Local schools had been renamed in the past, but those had changed because of relocation, program change, or merging schools. Changing the name of a public school because of controversy was essentially unprecedented in Minneapolis. So, when Ramsey students and staff looked to the Board’s name change policy, they didn’t find much help. What they did find, though, was a basic framework for how the campaign had to happen.

It had to be a grassroots movement of sorts. It had to come up from the community. It had to arise outside of the school budget and “outside of a few teachers’ political agendas,” as Cedarleaf Dahl put it. And as the students discussed and planned the campaign and began to educate the community, that’s what it became.

After the “Rename Ramsey” stickers made their debut in August of last year, Cedarleaf Dahl and Ramsey’s Dare 2 Be Real group began to open up discussion about the issue, sending out student and community surveys to gauge the public perception. By December, the team learned that more than three-quarters of the Ramsey community was interested in renaming the school. The movement had its roots. The students had their energy.

Later in December, Ramsey’s Site Council voted unanimously to continue exploring the campaign. Students began meeting regularly during lunch to discuss, research, and strategize, and even began organizing fundraisers to bolster the renaming effort. In January, after the student, staff, and community support became even clearer, Ramsey sent out requests for new name suggestions. A student-led panel narrowed it down to five: Dr. Martha Ripley, Bde Ota (meaning “many lakes” in Dakota), Dorothy Vaughan, Prince Rogers Nelson, and Justice Alan Page.

“The criteria [for narrowing down the names] was set by seeing how the new name suggestions fit with our missions statements, and giving a little bit of extra weight to people with a local connection and names that were inspiring—not just people,” Cedarleaf Dahl said.

The students had created the idea and the energy. The staff had supported them. The community was behind them. The Site Council approved, and in March, so did the government.

“I support the students, staff, and community at Alexander Ramsey Middle School, who are leading an important discussion on the name of their school,” wrote Governor Mark Dayton in a statement on March 7. “I applaud this group for working to ensure that their school is a place that is welcoming to all.”

At this point, the finalists had been narrowed down to three Site Council-approved names, in order: Page, Ripley, and Bde Ota. Now only two things remained in the process of Ramsey becoming “The School Formerly Known as Ramsey”: approval from Ed Graff, the Superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools, and a School Board vote. Graff was the first to step aside and wave the students forward.

“We had students relay all of this information to [Graff] about what they’d been working on,” Cedarleaf Dahl said. “The teachers didn’t say anything. They just let the students talk about what they’d learned and why they loved Justice Page…About a month later, [Graff] called us and said he endorsed Page as our new name.”

Only a few more dominoes were left to fall, and they fell quickly. In May, the Minneapolis Public School Board agreed to vote upon the name change during their next meeting, in June. The vote was unanimous and by the next day, it was all official. Out with Ramsey, in with Justice Page.

“We have a murals class in our school, and if you walk down by our cafeteria, you’ll see the journey of what this place was long before a school was here, represented by our indigenous people all the way to our students saying, ‘let’s rename Ramsey,’” Rathke said. “And, on the last day of school, [our students] painted on there, ‘Justice Page Middle School.’”

A new Page turned

Now Principal Rathke had seen it all—the initial rumblings, the momentum from the community, the organization and dedication of the students, and finally, a unanimous decision from the Minneapolis Public School Board.

The same students who had once proudly worn “Rename Ramsey” stickers at the back-to-school open house in August 2016 now sported, perhaps even more proudly, bowties (some real, some homemade) on the last day of school in honor of their new namesake, Justice Alan Page. Rathke watched as the students swarmed the former Purple People Eater who visited for the day—everyone with smiles as enormous as Page’s hands.

“Justice Page was here on the very last day of school to greet all of our students, and the kids were just wowed by him,” Rathke said. “He’s such a gentle man, but he has this large presence. It was just so fun. The kids wanted their picture taken with him. Our special ed students came out and were hugging him. It was just really emotional. It was really surreal.”

Despite the numerous accolades Page has accumulated during his football and legal careers, Page considers this honor to be near, if not on, the top.

“It’s hard to describe,” said Page of the honor. “It’s a bit of a singular honor. Obviously, over the years, I’ve been recognized for lots of things in lots of different arenas and different places. This recognition has a special meaning because of education and [because] it’s ongoing. Hopefully it will [inspire] young people to be more than what they thought they could be.”

For Page, all of the students’ hard work, dedication, and motivation behind this campaign are evidenced in the final name they chose. Not in the second half of the name, Page says, but the first.

“They didn’t choose ‘Alan Page Middle School’; they didn’t choose any number of other possibilities,” Page said. “They chose Justice Page. And given what moved them in the first place to have the school renamed, the first thing that comes to mind is justice. I think it’s pretty amazing they got that. They understood that. To understand that what they were doing, what they were talking about was justice.”