Providing comfort when childhood cancer strikes…

The phone rings. It’s your child’s doctor and they have news no parent ever wants to hear…

Families plan for college, but they don’t plan for cancer. Every day, a child is newly diagnosed, and a family’s world is turned upside down. Even though you may not have a personal experience with childhood cancer, you most likely know a neighbor, friend, or colleague facing this devastating diagnosis. Pinky Swear Foundation helps families along the journey and lets them know they are not alone. When a child gets cancer, the whole family get cancer. And the best way to explain this is to hear from Pinky Swear All-Star, Solomon…

Solomon is a ukulele-playing music lover who adores trucks, cars, and playing outside. Solomon is also in the fight of his life, battling high-risk B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Solomon was diagnosed with this rare type of leukemia in 2018, when he was only two years old, and faces another 3 years of treatment ahead. With medical bills piling up, Solomon’s parents were worried about making ends meet and knew they had a long road ahead. Pinky Swear Foundation was able to offer a bridge of support to Solomon’s family and provide a financial assistance grant to help with their mortgage payment. Solomon’s family had relief from worrying about their mortgage payment and could focus on helping Solomon get well.

Solomon’s mom says, “He has been a true warrior, and has shown all of us how strong he is.”

Families with a child battling cancer need financial and emotional support. Pinky Swear Foundation offers both, reducing stress and bringing some normalcy after their world has been turned upside down. Doctors provide the medicine - and Pinky Swear Foundation provides the financial and emotional support so families can focus on what’s most important - their child.

Since 2003, Pinky Swear Foundation has helped more than 15,000 kids with cancer and their families in Minnesota and around the country. Learn more about how you can support Pinky Swear Foundation’s mission of helping kids with cancer and their families with financial and emotional support at https://www.pinkyswear.org/donate .