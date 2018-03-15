Party Time! Nickelodeon Universe is Turning 10

× Expand Nickelodeon Universe Photo courtesy of Mall of America

It’s hard to believe a decade has passed since SpongeBob and Dora moved into the Mall of America theme park. If, for some reason, you were living under a rock at the time the park became Nickelodeon Universe, it was kind of a huge deal. Even though the park had been theme-less for five years, after ending its licensing agreement with Camp Snoopy, it still belonged to the Peanuts in the hearts of mall-goers—especially those from the Twin Cities, where Peanuts creator Charles Schultz grew up.

Some Charlie Brown loyalists bemoaned the infiltration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the giant inflatable pineapple, and, well, slime. But they quickly came around to Nick era, which brought eight new attractions and rides including North America's longest indoor zip line, the tallest Sky Trail ropes course in the world, and more thrill rides aimed at an older audience.

“Every year we’ve seen increases in revenue and ridership,” says Jill Renslow, MOA's senior vice president of business development and marketing. “We’re a destination for experience.”

As for the next ten years? “We will continue to evolve the park so that fans and thrill-seekers will continue to be able to enjoy it,” Renslow says. But first, there’s a party to get to! Nickelodeon Universe will celebrate 10 years at Mall of America with a 10 hour party on Saturday, March 17. Here’s what you can expect:

10:00 a.m.

Gather in the rotunda to kickstart the day with an opening ceremony. Nickelodeon’s DJ Boogie will man the speakers while attendees get their fill of treats, giveaways, refreshments, and character appearances by Nickelodeon favorites. Oh, and there’s a parade. Will slime be involved? Probably.

11:00 a.m.

More music and prizes follow with Crayola Experience’s coloring sweepstakes. Partygoers who color their favorite Nickelodeon characters can enter for a chance to win one of two Crayola Experience prize packages.

12:00 p.m.

Cupcakes! The first 1,000 guests will receive a one-of-a-kind birthday cupcake, with live music from family band NUNNABOVE.

1:00 p.m.

West Market Square plays host to a special birthday edition of Double Dare Challenge. Participants will compete to navigate obstacle courses and answer Nick-themed trivia questions. The triumphant winning team gets…slimed!

2:00 p.m.

Rosemount Double Dutch Club puts on a jump rope clinic, showing off and teaching the best tricks in the game. (Sounds like something Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang could get behind.)

3:00 p.m.

If you’ve ever wondered what’s inside the famous Nickelodeon slime, this one’s for you. Learn how to make your own lime-green goop, and just remember: With great power, comes great responsibility.

4:00 p.m.

Double Dare Challenge, part two. Same place, different time, new slime.

5:00 p.m.

1980s babies: Do the names Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo mean anything to you? If you answered yes, and you’re not thinking about the Mona Lisa, then you’re in for a treat. Meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and watch the latest TMNT episodes in the Rotunda—first 1,000 guests get a Ninja Turtle mask.

6:00 p.m.

We’ve showered Stefon Diggs with love at every opportunity—and rightfully so—since he gave us the Minneapolis Miracle. Now, it’s slime time. It’s the highest honor Nickelodeon can grant to someone, so really, it’s only appropriate. At 6 p.m., everyone’s favorite sure-handed Viking will hit the rotunda for meet-and-greets and a full-body slime. Only wristband-wearers can participate in the meet-and-greet, so make sure to queue up at 4 p.m. when the holding line opens.

7–9:30 p.m.

Finish the night off in the Nickelodeon Universe with DJ Boogie’s Rock and Ride dance party.

All day:

Once every hour, you can enter a drawing to win a Nickelodeon Universe Birthday Party Package valued at $500 dollars.