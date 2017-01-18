Girl at college Minnesota college guide
This guide includes enrollment, tuition, room and board data, social media handles, and more. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, it’s comprised of some of Minnesota’s finest colleges and universities to help you get started.
Augsburg College
Minneapolis, 612-330-1001, augsburg.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 2,014
Tuition costs only: $35,000
Room & board costs: $9,600-14,000
In a nutshell: Urban private ELCA-affiliated liberal arts college
Top majors and more: Biology, psychology, marketing, exercise science, computer science, communication studies; 30 percent of undergraduates are students of color; Center for Global Education in Namibia
NEW: The Interdisciplinary Norman Evangeline Hagfors Center for Science, Business and Religion building
Bemidji State University
Bemidji, 218-755-2001, bemidjistate.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 4,795
Tuition costs only: $7,360
Room & board costs: $7,900
In a nutshell: Public university on the western shores of Lake Bemidji
Top majors and more: Education, business, science, technological studies, criminal justice, psychology, nursing
NEW: Relaunched the MBA program
Bethany Lutheran College
Mankato, 507-344-7000, blc.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 577
Tuition costs only: $25,440
Room & board costs: $8,020
In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. The Norwegian flag flies on campus, a nod to the founder’s lineage.
Top majors and more: Business administration, elementary education, psychology, media arts, and communications; 9:1 student-faculty ratio
NEW: Received approval from the State of Minnesota for a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, starting the fall 2017
Bethel University
St. Paul, 651-638-6400, bethel.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 2,548
Tuition costs only: $35,000
Room & board costs: $10,110
In a nutshell: Private four-year Evangelical Christian liberal arts university
Top majors and more: Nursing, business/economics, biology, engineering/physics, elementary education; 93 percent of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school
NEW: New wellness center including fitness space for students and research labs for biokinetics; Bethel University Inclusive Learning Development program for students with intellectual disabilities; and Act Six, a full-tuition, full-need urban leadership scholarship program
Carleton College
Northfield, 507-222-4190, carleton.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,991
Tuition costs only: $50,580
Room & board costs: $13,197
In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college that is equal parts offbeat and nose-to-the-grindstone
Top majors and more: Psychology, economics, biology; 11.2 percent international students; average financial aid award of more than $45,000; 94 percent of students live in on-campus housing
NEW: Adding a new music and performance space to the Weitz Center for Creativity
College of Saint Benedict
St. Joseph, 320-363-5011, csbsju.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,936
Tuition costs only: $42,271
Room & board costs: $10,535
In a nutshell: Private Catholic women’s college sharing academic programming with Saint John’s University
Top majors and more: Nursing, biology, psychology; study abroad program is ranked third in the nation
NEW: Added an Integrative Science Major
The College of St. Scholastica
Duluth, 218-723-6000, css.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,770
Tuition costs only: $34,800
Room & board costs: $9,300
In a nutshell: Catholic Benedictine private college that has been in Duluth for more than 100 years
Top majors and more: Nursing, business, health information management
NEW: Opened Health Science Center in 2016, with classrooms and laboratories for graduate programs in physical therapy and occupational therapy; it’s the college’s first academic building located away from main campus
The College of St. Scholastica
St. Paul, 651-298-1015, css.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 208
Tuition costs only: N/A
Room & board costs: N/A
In a nutshell: The Twin Cities campus of the Duluth private college is a mix of online and on-campus programs, including undergraduate degrees in elementary education, nursing, management, and accounting
NEW: Just launched its first cohort of the MBA in Leadership and Change
Concordia College
Moorhead, 218-299-3004, concordiacollege.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 2,085
Tuition costs only: $36,650
Room & board costs: $7,800
In a nutshell: ELCA-affiliated private liberal arts college
Top majors and more: Biology, business, education
NEW: Renovating the Integrated Science Complex to be completed fall 2017, and recently added computer science and neuroscience majors
Concordia University, St. Paul
St. Paul, 651-641-8230, csp.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,393
Tuition costs only: $20,300
Room & board costs: $8,500
In a nutshell: Racially diverse private liberal arts university affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod
Top majors and more: Business, health sciences, education; 15:1 average student-faculty ratio; 41 liberal arts majors offered; average financial aid award exceeds $19,500
NEW: Completed a $1 million renovation and upgrade of the Buetow Music Auditorium, and significant restoration of the 43-rank Schlicker organ
Crown College
St. Bonifacius, 952-446-4100, crown.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,300
Tuition costs only: $23,500
Room & board costs: $8,000
In a nutshell: Private Christian college offering a biblically based education
Top majors and more: Christian ministry, business, education; 14:1 student-faculty ratio
Dunwoody College of Technology
Minneapolis, 612-374-5800, dunwoody.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,264
Tuition costs only: $20,400
Room & board costs: N/A
In a nutshell: Urban technical college in the Lowry Hill neighborhood
Top majors and more: Construction project management, computer networking systems, engineering drafting and design, web programming and database development, electrical construction and maintenance; 10:1 student-faculty ratio; associate and bachelor programs; Women’s Resource Center and Multicultural Center
NEW: Opened a new veteran and military student center
Gustavus Adolphus College
St. Peter, 507-933-8000, gustavus.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 2,400
Tuition costs only: $42,360
Room & board costs: $5,990
In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college with strong Swedish Lutheran roots
Top majors and more: Biology, communication studies, psychology, economics/management; 12:1 student-faculty ratio; 99 percent of students are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduating
NEW: Voted 20th overall best college food in America
At a glance: Nestled on a hill overlooking the Minnesota River Valley in historic St. Peter, Gustavus Adolphus College’s 340-acre residential campus abounds with energy throughout the year. Ranked in the Top 30 in the nation in five separate Money Magazine categories, Gustavus was founded in 1862 and is the oldest Lutheran college in Minnesota. Today, its student body of 2,300 students engages in hands-on learning through internships, undergraduate research, and mentoring, while taking advantage of more than 100 student groups and organizations. The third-ranked private college in the state according to the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Gustavus supports 23 intercollegiate athletic teams and more than 30 music ensembles.
Hamline University
St. Paul, 651-523-2800, hamline.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 2,184
Tuition costs only: $38,100
Room & board costs: $9,700
In a nutshell: Methodist-affiliated private liberal arts university
Top majors and more: Psychology, business, English, social sciences; 79 student organizations
NEW: Launched Hamline University Center for Justice and Law; dedicated Wesley and Lorene Artz Cognitive Neuroscience Research Center, neuropsychology professor Erik Asp directs center that houses three research labs in Giddens Learning Center
Macalester College
St. Paul, 651-696-6000, macalester.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 2,146
Tuition costs only: $50,418
Room & board costs: $6,020-6,920
In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college known for its rigorous academics, international outlook, and globally diverse student body
Top majors and more: Economics, political science, biology, mathematics, science
Metropolitan State University
St. Paul, 651-793-1300, metrostate.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 11,379
Tuition costs only: $7,500
Room & board costs: N/A
In a nutshell: Urban public university focused on adult learners, with most students attending part-time
Top majors and more: Accounting, business administration, IT and computer science, urban education, master of advocacy, political leadership, individualized degrees; average class size: 17
Minneapolis College of Art and Design
Minneapolis, 612-874-3700, mcad.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 799
Tuition costs only: $36,098
Room & board costs: $7,600
In a nutshell: 130-year-old nonprofit private art and design college in the Whittier neighborhood
Top majors and more: Entrepreneurial studies, illustration, graphic design, animation and comic art; 76 percent of alumni work in their field; student organizations include ’80s workout club, breakfast club, LGBTQIA club, and podcast club
Minnesota State University, Mankato
Mankato, 507-389-1866, mnsu.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 15,110
Tuition costs only: $7,800
Room & board costs: $8,073
In a nutshell: Public university that overlooks the Minnesota River Valley
Top majors and more: Business, psychology, elementary education, law enforcement; more than 130 undergraduate programs
NEW: Opening of the Clinical Sciences Building, and new dining facilities
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Moorhead, 218-477-4000, mnstate.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 5,897
Tuition costs only: $7,100
Room & board costs: $8,000
In a nutshell: Public university and Tri-College University member with North Dakota State, Concordia, and Minnesota State Community and Technical College
Top majors and more: Elementary inclusive education, business administration, biology, social work, nursing; 11 Minnesota Professors of the Year in 28 years
North Dakota State University
Fargo, 701-231-8011, ndsu.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 12,010
Tuition costs only: $7,755
Room & board costs: $7,296
In a nutshell: Public university officially in Fargo, but more than 50 percent of students are Minnesota residents
Top majors and more: Business, management, marketing, engineering, health careers, agriculture; undergrads do research
NEW: STEM building
Northwestern Health Sciences University
Bloomington, 952-888-4777, nwhealth.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 48
Tuition costs only: $10,752
Room & board costs: N/A
In a nutshell: A multi-disciplinary university focusing on health and wellness specialties
Top majors and more: Acupuncture and oriental medicine, post-baccalaureate pre-health/pre-med, chiropractic, massage therapy, nutrition, undergrad health sciences
NEW: Sweere Clinic
At a glance: At Northwestern Health Sciences University, students push themselves and the boundaries of their fields of study. Students are exposed to new technologies and ideas within a dynamic mix of theoretical and applied studies. Our vision extends beyond the practices of Western medicine to offer a truly holistic, integrative and international view of health and wellness philosophies and practices. As a result, we improve the lives of people throughout the Twin Cities and around the world. Students and faculty work closely in an environment that promotes dialogue and respects differences of opinion, creating a sense of interconnectedness. Northwestern has a caring community where students, alumni, faculty, and staff form lifetime bonds.
Oak Hills Christian College
Bemidji, 218-751-8670, oakhills.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 130
Tuition costs only: $16,000
Room & board costs: $6,900
In a nutshell: A small private nondenominational Christian college with Bible-rooted studies
Top majors and more: Psychology, business, youth ministry; students participate in extensive volunteer service each academic year
NEW: Oak Hills residence hall open, and new majors: sports management, addictions counseling
St. Catherine University
St. Paul, Minneapolis, 651-690-6000, stkate.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 3,320
Tuition costs only: $36,200
Room & board costs: $9,100
In a nutshell: Private Catholic women’s university
Top majors and more: Nursing, social work, public health, psychology, biology; 11:1 student-faculty ratio
NEW: Master of public health in global health; master of interpreting studies and communication equity; doctor of social work
St. Cloud State University
St. Cloud, 320-208-0121, stcloudstate.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 15,092
Tuition costs only: $7,900
Room & board costs: $8,200
In a nutshell: One of the largest universities in Minnesota
Top majors and more: Nursing, biology, management, criminal justice, marketing, and counseling and community psychology
NEW: Software engineering and manufacturing engineering technology
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota
Winona, 507-452-4430, smumn.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,171
Tuition costs only: $32,000
Room & board costs: $8,600
In a nutshell: Lasallian Catholic liberal arts university with a Twin Cities campus, too
Top majors and more: Marketing, biology, and elementary education
NEW: Strategic communication, leadership minor, computer data science major, computer science minor, geographic information science minor, and a 4+1 MBA program
At a glance: In beautiful Winona, in the Driftless Area that the last glacier didn’t mow down, the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota undergraduate campus sits between wooded bluffs along the Mississippi River. For those interested in environmental studies, Saint Mary’s has trails, woods, a trout stream, and a Mississippi River field station. And it has top ranks, too: Saint Mary’s is a top-tier institution and one of U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Regional University, Midwest, and a Best Value. The university also has excellent ratings for supportive engagement from the faculty. It is the best kind of small college, the kind where professors know their students and help them succeed beyond expectations. Saint Mary’s also offers ample opportunities to participate. You can lead, serve, perform, and compete in 100 clubs and organizations, and 21 varsity sports—all in one of the most aesthetically beautiful landscapes our state has to offer.
Saint John’s University
Collegeville, 320-363-2011, csbsju.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,739
Tuition costs only: $41,700
Room & board costs: $9,900
In a nutshell: Private Catholic men’s university that shares academic programming with the College of Saint Benedict
Top majors and more: Global business leadership, accounting, biology
NEW: Integrative science major
St. Olaf College
Northfield, 507-786-2222, stolaf.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 3,040
Tuition costs only: $44,000
Room & board costs: $10,000
In a nutshell: Private Lutheran-affiliated liberal arts college with a strong music tradition
Top majors and more: Math, sciences, music, economics; students from all 50 states, 77 countries; eight choirs, two orchestras, two bands
NEW: The Public Affairs Conversation is a new yearlong program of two courses and an internship in which students and faculty develop an interdisciplinary perspective on American public policy
Southwest Minnesota State University
Marshall, 800-642-0684, smsu.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 3,600
Tuition costs only: $8,300
Room & board costs: $7,600
In a nutshell: Youngest four-year public university in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system
Top majors and more: Business, exercise science, education, culinology/hospitality management, agriculture, agricultural education; students represent 28 countries; 99 percent are employed or in graduate school shortly after graduation
NEW: Addition of the agricultural education program
University of Minnesota, Crookston
Crookston, 800-862-6466, umcrookston.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,821
Tuition costs only: $11,700
Room & board costs: $8,300
In a nutshell: Public university and coordinate campus of the U of M system
Top majors and more: Business, natural resources, equine and animal science, accounting; ranked third in Best Top Public Regional Colleges, U.S. News & World Report
NEW: Added new majors: exercise science and wellness, medical laboratory science, agricultural education; and opened a state-of-the-art student wellness center
University of Minnesota Duluth
Duluth, 218-726-8000, d.umn.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 9,051
Tuition costs only: $13,100
Room & board costs: $7,500
In a nutshell: Public university in scenic Duluth with strong professional and pre-professional programs
Top majors and more: Biology, mechanical engineering, pre-business, psychology, accounting, integrated elementary education, and special education; 97 percent of 2015 grads are employed or continuing education
NEW: New journalism undergraduate major, master of science in mechanical engineering undergraduate minor, and early childhood studies undergraduate minor
University of Minnesota, Morris
Morris, 320-589-6053, morris.umn.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,900
Tuition costs only: $11,900
Room & board costs: $7,900
In a nutshell: Green-oriented public liberal arts university
Top majors and more: Biology, psychology, economics, management
NEW: New scholarship for veterans and their families. The first year for the Visiting Jazz Artists program
University of St. Thomas
St. Paul, Minneapolis, 651-962-5000, stthomas.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 6,111
Tuition costs only: $38,700
Room & board costs: $9,800
In a nutshell: Private Catholic liberal arts university
Top majors and more: Sciences, business, journalism, communication, engineering, and psychology; 90 percent of first-year students receive financial aid
NEW: The 2017 Tommie-Johnnie football game will be the first football game held at Target Field
At a glance: The University of St. Thomas is a comprehensive university that prepares students for the complexities of the contemporary world. As Minnesota’s largest private university, with 10,000 students from 50 states and 63 countries, St. Thomas has urban campuses in St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Rome. The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors with opportunities for cross-disciplinary coursework in the liberal arts, and 60 graduate degree programs, including engineering, business, and law. Broad offerings are paired with a low student-faculty ratio of 14 to one, allowing each student to enjoy personal attention from professors and opportunities to collaborate in student-faculty research. Rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, students are taught to think critically, act wisely, and work skillfully to advance the common good.
University of Minnesota, Twin Cities
Minneapolis, St. Paul, 612-625-5000, umn.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 30,975
Tuition costs only: $13,800
Room & board costs: $8,700
In a nutshell: One of the nation’s top public research universities
Top majors and more: Psychology, economics, engineering, mathematics, and food science and nutrition
NEW: New product design major, new Bee and Pollinator Research lab on the St. Paul campus, and a Grand Challenges Curriculum dealing with global and local issues through a solution-driven approach
University of Northwestern
St. Paul, 651-631-5100, unwsp.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 1,884
Tuition costs only: $29,100
Room & board costs: $9,000
In a nutshell: Nondenominational Christian college that also operates several Christian radio stations
Top majors and more: Nursing, psychology, kinesiology, biology, and elementary education
NEW: UNW now offers a four-year engineering degree with emphasis in mechanical, electrical/computer, and civil engineering
Winona State University
Winona, Rochester, 507-457-5000, winona.edu
Number of full-time undergrads: 8,000
Tuition costs only: $7,000
Room & board costs: $8,000
In a nutshell: Public university sharing picturesque Mississippi River bluffs with Saint Mary’s University
Top majors and more: Elementary education, nursing, business
NEW: Added an ethnic studies minor, a multicultural education certificate, and online advising
