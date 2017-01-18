× Expand Girl at college Minnesota college guide

This guide includes enrollment, tuition, room and board data, social media handles, and more. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, it’s comprised of some of Minnesota’s finest colleges and universities to help you get started.

Augsburg College

Minneapolis, 612-330-1001, augsburg.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 2,014

Tuition costs only: $35,000

Room & board costs: $9,600-14,000

In a nutshell: Urban private ELCA-affiliated liberal arts college

Top majors and more: Biology, psychology, marketing, exercise science, computer science, communication studies; 30 percent of undergraduates are students of color; Center for Global Education in Namibia

NEW: The Interdisciplinary Norman Evangeline Hagfors Center for Science, Business and Religion building

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Tumblr, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Snapchat

—

Bemidji State University

Bemidji, 218-755-2001, bemidjistate.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 4,795

Tuition costs only: $7,360

Room & board costs: $7,900

In a nutshell: Public university on the western shores of Lake Bemidji

Top majors and more: Education, business, science, technological studies, criminal justice, psychology, nursing

NEW: Relaunched the MBA program

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

—

Bethany Lutheran College

Mankato, 507-344-7000, blc.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 577

Tuition costs only: $25,440

Room & board costs: $8,020

In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. The Norwegian flag flies on campus, a nod to the founder’s lineage.

Top majors and more: Business administration, elementary education, psychology, media arts, and communications; 9:1 student-faculty ratio

NEW: Received approval from the State of Minnesota for a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing, starting the fall 2017

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn

—

Bethel University

St. Paul, 651-638-6400, bethel.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 2,548

Tuition costs only: $35,000

Room & board costs: $10,110

In a nutshell: Private four-year Evangelical Christian liberal arts university

Top majors and more: Nursing, business/economics, biology, engineering/physics, elementary education; 93 percent of recent grads are either employed or in graduate school

NEW: New wellness center including fitness space for students and research labs for biokinetics; Bethel University Inclusive Learning Development program for students with intellectual disabilities; and Act Six, a full-tuition, full-need urban leadership scholarship program

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn

—

Carleton College

Northfield, 507-222-4190, carleton.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,991

Tuition costs only: $50,580

Room & board costs: $13,197

In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college that is equal parts offbeat and nose-to-the-grindstone

Top majors and more: Psychology, economics, biology; 11.2 percent international students; average financial aid award of more than $45,000; 94 percent of students live in on-campus housing

NEW: Adding a new music and performance space to the Weitz Center for Creativity

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google+

—

College of Saint Benedict

St. Joseph, 320-363-5011, csbsju.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,936

Tuition costs only: $42,271

Room & board costs: $10,535

In a nutshell: Private Catholic women’s college sharing academic programming with Saint John’s University

Top majors and more: Nursing, biology, psychology; study abroad program is ranked third in the nation

NEW: Added an Integrative Science Major

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest

—

The College of St. Scholastica

Duluth, 218-723-6000, css.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,770

Tuition costs only: $34,800

Room & board costs: $9,300

In a nutshell: Catholic Benedictine private college that has been in Duluth for more than 100 years

Top majors and more: Nursing, business, health information management

NEW: Opened Health Science Center in 2016, with classrooms and laboratories for graduate programs in physical therapy and occupational therapy; it’s the college’s first academic building located away from main campus

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Flickr, Snapchat, Google+

—

The College of St. Scholastica

St. Paul, 651-298-1015, css.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 208

Tuition costs only: N/A

Room & board costs: N/A

In a nutshell: The Twin Cities campus of the Duluth private college is a mix of online and on-campus programs, including undergraduate degrees in elementary education, nursing, management, and accounting

NEW: Just launched its first cohort of the MBA in Leadership and Change

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Flickr, Snapchat, Google+

—

Concordia College

Moorhead, 218-299-3004, concordiacollege.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 2,085

Tuition costs only: $36,650

Room & board costs: $7,800

In a nutshell: ELCA-affiliated private liberal arts college

Top majors and more: Biology, business, education

NEW: Renovating the Integrated Science Complex to be completed fall 2017, and recently added computer science and neuroscience majors

Social Media: Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Google+, Tumblr, Storify, Pinterest, LinkedIn

—

Concordia University, St. Paul

St. Paul, 651-641-8230, csp.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,393

Tuition costs only: $20,300

Room & board costs: $8,500

In a nutshell: Racially diverse private liberal arts university affiliated with the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod

Top majors and more: Business, health sciences, education; 15:1 average student-faculty ratio; 41 liberal arts majors offered; average financial aid award exceeds $19,500

NEW: Completed a $1 million renovation and upgrade of the Buetow Music Auditorium, and significant restoration of the 43-rank Schlicker organ

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Flickr

—

Crown College

St. Bonifacius, 952-446-4100, crown.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,300

Tuition costs only: $23,500

Room & board costs: $8,000

In a nutshell: Private Christian college offering a biblically based education

Top majors and more: Christian ministry, business, education; 14:1 student-faculty ratio

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

Dunwoody College of Technology

Minneapolis, 612-374-5800, dunwoody.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,264

Tuition costs only: $20,400

Room & board costs: N/A

In a nutshell: Urban technical college in the Lowry Hill neighborhood

Top majors and more: Construction project management, computer networking systems, engineering drafting and design, web programming and database development, electrical construction and maintenance; 10:1 student-faculty ratio; associate and bachelor programs; Women’s Resource Center and Multicultural Center

NEW: Opened a new veteran and military student center

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

Gustavus Adolphus College

St. Peter, 507-933-8000, gustavus.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 2,400

Tuition costs only: $42,360

Room & board costs: $5,990

In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college with strong Swedish Lutheran roots

Top majors and more: Biology, communication studies, psychology, economics/management; 12:1 student-faculty ratio; 99 percent of students are employed or in graduate school within six months of graduating

NEW: Voted 20th overall best college food in America

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn

At a glance: Nestled on a hill overlooking the Minnesota River Valley in historic St. Peter, Gustavus Adolphus College’s 340-acre residential campus abounds with energy throughout the year. Ranked in the Top 30 in the nation in five separate Money Magazine categories, Gustavus was founded in 1862 and is the oldest Lutheran college in Minnesota. Today, its student body of 2,300 students engages in hands-on learning through internships, undergraduate research, and mentoring, while taking advantage of more than 100 student groups and organizations. The third-ranked private college in the state according to the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education, Gustavus supports 23 intercollegiate athletic teams and more than 30 music ensembles.

—

Hamline University

St. Paul, 651-523-2800, hamline.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 2,184

Tuition costs only: $38,100

Room & board costs: $9,700

In a nutshell: Methodist-affiliated private liberal arts university

Top majors and more: Psychology, business, English, social sciences; 79 student organizations

NEW: Launched Hamline University Center for Justice and Law; dedicated Wesley and Lorene Artz Cognitive Neuroscience Research Center, neuropsychology professor Erik Asp directs center that houses three research labs in Giddens Learning Center

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Pinterest, Google+

—

Macalester College

St. Paul, 651-696-6000, macalester.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 2,146

Tuition costs only: $50,418

Room & board costs: $6,020-6,920

In a nutshell: Private liberal arts college known for its rigorous academics, international outlook, and globally diverse student body

Top majors and more: Economics, political science, biology, mathematics, science

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, LinkedIn

—

Metropolitan State University

St. Paul, 651-793-1300, metrostate.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 11,379

Tuition costs only: $7,500

Room & board costs: N/A

In a nutshell: Urban public university focused on adult learners, with most students attending part-time

Top majors and more: Accounting, business administration, IT and computer science, urban education, master of advocacy, political leadership, individualized degrees; average class size: 17

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

—

Minneapolis College of Art and Design

Minneapolis, 612-874-3700, mcad.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 799

Tuition costs only: $36,098

Room & board costs: $7,600

In a nutshell: 130-year-old nonprofit private art and design college in the Whittier neighborhood

Top majors and more: Entrepreneurial studies, illustration, graphic design, animation and comic art; 76 percent of alumni work in their field; student organizations include ’80s workout club, breakfast club, LGBTQIA club, and podcast club

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Flickr, Vimeo, Kickstarter, Tumblr

—

Minnesota State University, Mankato

Mankato, 507-389-1866, mnsu.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 15,110

Tuition costs only: $7,800

Room & board costs: $8,073

In a nutshell: Public university that overlooks the Minnesota River Valley

Top majors and more: Business, psychology, elementary education, law enforcement; more than 130 undergraduate programs

NEW: Opening of the Clinical Sciences Building, and new dining facilities

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+, Foursquare, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Moorhead, 218-477-4000, mnstate.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 5,897

Tuition costs only: $7,100

Room & board costs: $8,000

In a nutshell: Public university and Tri-College University member with North Dakota State, Concordia, and Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Top majors and more: Elementary inclusive education, business administration, biology, social work, nursing; 11 Minnesota Professors of the Year in 28 years

Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

North Dakota State University

Fargo, 701-231-8011, ndsu.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 12,010

Tuition costs only: $7,755

Room & board costs: $7,296

In a nutshell: Public university officially in Fargo, but more than 50 percent of students are Minnesota residents

Top majors and more: Business, management, marketing, engineering, health careers, agriculture; undergrads do research

NEW: STEM building

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

—

Northwestern Health Sciences University

Bloomington, 952-888-4777, nwhealth.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 48

Tuition costs only: $10,752

Room & board costs: N/A

In a nutshell: A multi-disciplinary university focusing on health and wellness specialties

Top majors and more: Acupuncture and oriental medicine, post-baccalaureate pre-health/pre-med, chiropractic, massage therapy, nutrition, undergrad health sciences

NEW: Sweere Clinic

Social Media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Pinterest, Flickr, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram

At a glance: At Northwestern Health Sciences University, students push themselves and the boundaries of their fields of study. Students are exposed to new technologies and ideas within a dynamic mix of theoretical and applied studies. Our vision extends beyond the practices of Western medicine to offer a truly holistic, integrative and international view of health and wellness philosophies and practices. As a result, we improve the lives of people throughout the Twin Cities and around the world. Students and faculty work closely in an environment that promotes dialogue and respects differences of opinion, creating a sense of interconnectedness. Northwestern has a caring community where students, alumni, faculty, and staff form lifetime bonds.

—

Oak Hills Christian College

Bemidji, 218-751-8670, oakhills.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 130

Tuition costs only: $16,000

Room & board costs: $6,900

In a nutshell: A small private nondenominational Christian college with Bible-rooted studies

Top majors and more: Psychology, business, youth ministry; students participate in extensive volunteer service each academic year

NEW: Oak Hills residence hall open, and new majors: sports management, addictions counseling

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Vimeo

—

St. Catherine University

St. Paul, Minneapolis, 651-690-6000, stkate.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 3,320

Tuition costs only: $36,200

Room & board costs: $9,100

In a nutshell: Private Catholic women’s university

Top majors and more: Nursing, social work, public health, psychology, biology; 11:1 student-faculty ratio

NEW: Master of public health in global health; master of interpreting studies and communication equity; doctor of social work

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Flickr, Pinterest

—

St. Cloud State University

St. Cloud, 320-208-0121, stcloudstate.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 15,092

Tuition costs only: $7,900

Room & board costs: $8,200

In a nutshell: One of the largest universities in Minnesota

Top majors and more: Nursing, biology, management, criminal justice, marketing, and counseling and community psychology

NEW: Software engineering and manufacturing engineering technology

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

—

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota

Winona, 507-452-4430, smumn.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,171

Tuition costs only: $32,000

Room & board costs: $8,600

In a nutshell: Lasallian Catholic liberal arts university with a Twin Cities campus, too

Top majors and more: Marketing, biology, and elementary education

NEW: Strategic communication, leadership minor, computer data science major, computer science minor, geographic information science minor, and a 4+1 MBA program

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Snapchat

At a glance: In beautiful Winona, in the Driftless Area that the last glacier didn’t mow down, the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota undergraduate campus sits between wooded bluffs along the Mississippi River. For those interested in environmental studies, Saint Mary’s has trails, woods, a trout stream, and a Mississippi River field station. And it has top ranks, too: Saint Mary’s is a top-tier institution and one of U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Regional University, Midwest, and a Best Value. The university also has excellent ratings for supportive engagement from the faculty. It is the best kind of small college, the kind where professors know their students and help them succeed beyond expectations. Saint Mary’s also offers ample opportunities to participate. You can lead, serve, perform, and compete in 100 clubs and organizations, and 21 varsity sports—all in one of the most aesthetically beautiful landscapes our state has to offer.

—

Saint John’s University

Collegeville, 320-363-2011, csbsju.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,739

Tuition costs only: $41,700

Room & board costs: $9,900

In a nutshell: Private Catholic men’s university that shares academic programming with the College of Saint Benedict

Top majors and more: Global business leadership, accounting, biology

NEW: Integrative science major

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest

—

St. Olaf College

Northfield, 507-786-2222, stolaf.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 3,040

Tuition costs only: $44,000

Room & board costs: $10,000

In a nutshell: Private Lutheran-affiliated liberal arts college with a strong music tradition

Top majors and more: Math, sciences, music, economics; students from all 50 states, 77 countries; eight choirs, two orchestras, two bands

NEW: The Public Affairs Conversation is a new yearlong program of two courses and an internship in which students and faculty develop an interdisciplinary perspective on American public policy

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

—

Southwest Minnesota State University

Marshall, 800-642-0684, smsu.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 3,600

Tuition costs only: $8,300

Room & board costs: $7,600

In a nutshell: Youngest four-year public university in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system

Top majors and more: Business, exercise science, education, culinology/hospitality management, agriculture, agricultural education; students represent 28 countries; 99 percent are employed or in graduate school shortly after graduation

NEW: Addition of the agricultural education program

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

University of Minnesota, Crookston

Crookston, 800-862-6466, umcrookston.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,821

Tuition costs only: $11,700

Room & board costs: $8,300

In a nutshell: Public university and coordinate campus of the U of M system

Top majors and more: Business, natural resources, equine and animal science, accounting; ranked third in Best Top Public Regional Colleges, U.S. News & World Report

NEW: Added new majors: exercise science and wellness, medical laboratory science, agricultural education; and opened a state-of-the-art student wellness center

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

University of Minnesota Duluth

Duluth, 218-726-8000, d.umn.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 9,051

Tuition costs only: $13,100

Room & board costs: $7,500

In a nutshell: Public university in scenic Duluth with strong professional and pre-professional programs

Top majors and more: Biology, mechanical engineering, pre-business, psychology, accounting, integrated elementary education, and special education; 97 percent of 2015 grads are employed or continuing education

NEW: New journalism undergraduate major, master of science in mechanical engineering undergraduate minor, and early childhood studies undergraduate minor

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Flickr, Facebook, YouTube

—

University of Minnesota, Morris

Morris, 320-589-6053, morris.umn.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,900

Tuition costs only: $11,900

Room & board costs: $7,900

In a nutshell: Green-oriented public liberal arts university

Top majors and more: Biology, psychology, economics, management

NEW: New scholarship for veterans and their families. The first year for the Visiting Jazz Artists program

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Flickr, Google+, LinkedIn, Pinterest

—

University of St. Thomas

St. Paul, Minneapolis, 651-962-5000, stthomas.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 6,111

Tuition costs only: $38,700

Room & board costs: $9,800

In a nutshell: Private Catholic liberal arts university

Top majors and more: Sciences, business, journalism, communication, engineering, and psychology; 90 percent of first-year students receive financial aid

NEW: The 2017 Tommie-Johnnie football game will be the first football game held at Target Field

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Google+, YouTube, Pinterest

At a glance: The University of St. Thomas is a comprehensive university that prepares students for the complexities of the contemporary world. As Minnesota’s largest private university, with 10,000 students from 50 states and 63 countries, St. Thomas has urban campuses in St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Rome. The university offers more than 100 undergraduate majors with opportunities for cross-disciplinary coursework in the liberal arts, and 60 graduate degree programs, including engineering, business, and law. Broad offerings are paired with a low student-faculty ratio of 14 to one, allowing each student to enjoy personal attention from professors and opportunities to collaborate in student-faculty research. Rooted in the Catholic intellectual tradition, students are taught to think critically, act wisely, and work skillfully to advance the common good.

—

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

Minneapolis, St. Paul, 612-625-5000, umn.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 30,975

Tuition costs only: $13,800

Room & board costs: $8,700

In a nutshell: One of the nation’s top public research universities

Top majors and more: Psychology, economics, engineering, mathematics, and food science and nutrition

NEW: New product design major, new Bee and Pollinator Research lab on the St. Paul campus, and a Grand Challenges Curriculum dealing with global and local issues through a solution-driven approach

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Snapchat

—

University of Northwestern

St. Paul, 651-631-5100, unwsp.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 1,884

Tuition costs only: $29,100

Room & board costs: $9,000

In a nutshell: Nondenominational Christian college that also operates several Christian radio stations

Top majors and more: Nursing, psychology, kinesiology, biology, and elementary education

NEW: UNW now offers a four-year engineering degree with emphasis in mechanical, electrical/computer, and civil engineering

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn

—

Winona State University

Winona, Rochester, 507-457-5000, winona.edu

Number of full-time undergrads: 8,000

Tuition costs only: $7,000

Room & board costs: $8,000

In a nutshell: Public university sharing picturesque Mississippi River bluffs with Saint Mary’s University

Top majors and more: Elementary education, nursing, business

NEW: Added an ethnic studies minor, a multicultural education certificate, and online advising

Social Media: Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, YouTube, Facebook

FIND MORE COLLEGES

For additional higher-ed institutions not mentioned in this guide, including Minnesota’s community colleges:

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, mnscu.edu

Minnesota Private College Council, mnprivatecolleges.org