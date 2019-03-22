The Twin Cities Kids' Guide

Looking for birthday party ideas? Summer camps to join? Activities to do? This guide is for kids, by kids, about kids.

5 Awesome Birthday Party Ideas in the Twin Cities

Coming up dry in the originality department? These cool ideas will make any kid’s wishes come true.

The Coolest Summer Camps for the Kiddos

Ready for summer? There's still time to enroll kids in cool local camps.

Enter the Realm of Castles, Clans, and Cardboard

Be prepared to enter the realm of Adventures in Cardboard, a camp that transports you to a place full of magic, adventure, and fun.

Why You Should Try Sleepaway Camp and What to Expect

Sleepaway camps around the Twin Cities are worth trying out.

Ask a Zookeeper

How do you charm a tapir? Why do red pandas like our state? The Minnesota Zoo’s Laurie Trechsel has all the answers.

Slime is Awesome!

Glue + Activator + Glitter = Fun. Here's everything you need to know about making slime.

How to Draw Your Superhero Self-portrait

Learn how to draw at ARTrageous Adventures, a studio in Kenwood in Minneapolis.

How to Convince Your Parents to Get You a Phone

What's the right age to get your kid a smartphone? It might take some convincing. 