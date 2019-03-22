The Twin Cities Kids' Guide

Kid's Guide to Fun
Minneapolis Bouldering Project
5 Awesome Birthday Party Ideas in the Twin Cities
Coming up dry in the originality department? These cool ideas will make any kid’s wishes come true.
Photograph courtesy of Tanadoona Camp Fire MN
Camp Tanadoona in Excelsior
The Coolest Summer Camps for the Kiddos
Ready for summer? There's still time to enroll kids in cool local camps.
Photo Erin Madsen
Adventures in Cardboard
Enter the Realm of Castles, Clans, and Cardboard
Be prepared to enter the realm of Adventures in Cardboard, a camp that transports you to a place full of magic, adventure, and fun.
Sleepaway Camp
Why You Should Try Sleepaway Camp and What to Expect
Sleepaway camps around the Twin Cities are worth trying out.
Lucas Tangelson at the Minnesota Zoo
Ask a Zookeeper
How do you charm a tapir? Why do red pandas like our state? The Minnesota Zoo’s Laurie Trechsel has all the answers.
Photo by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl
Tobi Grumdahl makes Slime
Slime is Awesome!
Glue + Activator + Glitter = Fun. Here's everything you need to know about making slime.
Photos by Kim Jackson
Superhero Self Portraits by Jessie
How to Draw Your Superhero Self-portrait
Learn how to draw at ARTrageous Adventures, a studio in Kenwood in Minneapolis.
Oscar Wolfe
How to Convince Your Parents to Get You a Phone
What's the right age to get your kid a smartphone? It might take some convincing.