How to Draw Your Superhero Self-portrait

× Expand Photos by Kim Jackson Superhero Self Portraits by Jessie

Hi, I’m Jessie. I love to draw and make lots of art stuff. My mom brings some of my drawings to work. Here’s what I learned from art instructor Becky at ARTrageous Adventures about how to draw your own superhero.

1. Pick a superhero that you really like, or make up your own. I wanted to try for Spider Girl.

2. Look for photos and drawings on the internet.

3. Make a pencil sketch on paper first to get some of the shapes and lines down to copy the image a little bit.

× Expand pencil sketch by Jessie

4. Sketch on a canvas with pencil by using the one made on the paper first.

5. Choose which paints you want to use. We picked acrylic, so easy to use! I picked red for my Spider Girl head and shoulders. Becky thought it would be great to have a blue background to go with the red, and I thought so, too. I picked gold for the words.

× Expand Choose paints by Jessie

6. Paint your superhero.

Use a larger brush when you’re painting a background, and a narrow tip brush for lines.

Tip: Dip the brush on the side of it or at an angle and “pull” from the paint blob. (I was only dipping straight in and I wasn’t getting enough paint spread around the brush.) Oh, and don’t lean on the canvas, otherwise it stretches! I’m used to leaning on my sketchbook so this took some time to get used to, but I got it.

× Expand Paint superhero by Jessie

ARTrageous is a studio in Kenwood that runs after school programs, classes for all ages, and summer camps. 2121 W. 21st St., Mpls., 612-423-7554, artrageousadventures.com

Jessie, 9, is a third-grader at L.H. Tanglen Elementary in Minnetonka. When she’s not drawing, you can catch her playing with Legos or Minecraft, doing cartwheels, and bossing her older brother, Olin, around.