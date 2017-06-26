Finding the Fireflies

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Blue Mounds_Prairie

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist Krista Jensen can never promise that families who come to her Fireflies at Fort Snelling program will see fireflies, but Mother Nature hasn’t let her down yet.

“Last year, and we’ll be doing the same program in the same spot, it was a couple of really quick flashes, and then we rounded the bend and came into this field,” Jensen says. “It reminds me of the Super Bowl. You know how they turn out the lights but everyone’s still taking pictures? It’s like that.”

Jensen first teaches her intrepid explorers and their families about fireflies (with a few fun activities thrown in). It's dark by the time the short night hike begins, but because everyone’s eyes have adjusted in the twilight, even the youngest firefly spotters won’t be intimidated.

Fireflies often frequent Fort Snelling State Park, but they can also be found throughout Minnesota in areas with long grasses, particularly from mid-June through mid-July. Fireflies don’t live on the water like dragonflies do, but they like wet habitats, so the first part of the summer is ideal, when the weather isn’t too hot, and leaves and plants on the ground are still damp.

University of Minnesota entomologist Karen Oberhauser suggests families try to look in areas with tall grasses, the habitat where fireflies mate and lay their eggs. Afton State Park, the Grey Cloud Dunes Scientific and Natural Area, or the Lost Valley Prairie Scientific and Natural Area are all filled with the prairie land fireflies love.

Oberhauser says habitat loss, harmful pesticides, and possibly even light pollution have made firefly sightings dwindle over the years. Still, with some luck, you may spot one of Minnesota’s 12 firefly species this summer.

Fireflies of Fort Snelling State Park, July 14, free with state park vehicle permit, Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Rd., St. Paul, 612-725-2724, dnr.state.mn.us.