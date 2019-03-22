Enter the Realm of Castles, Clans, and Cardboard

Photo Erin Madsen Adventures in Cardboard

Be prepared to enter the realm of Adventures in Cardboard, a camp that transports you to a place full of magic, adventure, and fun. With almost a hundred kids of all different ages (8-17) participating each week, the camps are set in beautiful parks throughout the Twin Cities. The artists who lead the camps are incredible, making this a very special camp that holds near and dear to my heart.

I started going to this camp when I was 12. I went my first week and immediately loved it. Campers are separated into different clans—Hart, Drake, A’quila, Arko, Hákarl, and Sanglier—and you wear your clan with pride. You go through three activities during the day: Armory, Games, and Castle.

Armory is where all your weapons and armor get created. I’ve built giant swords, shields, bracers with daggers hidden, you name it, all out of cardboard. It’s where you get to dream up anything you want and make it a reality. The amazing Armory staff helps kids problem-solve, build, and inspire.

Next is Games, the favorite of most campers, because you actually get to fight. The Game Masters (as they call themselves) lead a bunch of fun games that you get to play all over the park woods. The most popular game is capture the flag. Beware of the creatures of the Realm you might encounter as you sneak through the woods. They may try to fight you, or you can try to bribe them with gold to be on your side. (But don’t summon Chaos, the demon. I speak from experience!)

Last is Castle, where you work with all the other clans to build a real-life cardboard castle. You get to use a drill and create this giant structure. My favorite year was when we built a pyramid with a giant sphinx head and massive paws. At the end of the week you get to have a castle siege, where you have an all-out battle for power of the castle. It’s my favorite part of the week. I would recommend this camp to any kid who has a sense of imagination, likes the outdoors (we play rain or shine), and likes working together. adventuresincardboard.com

Riley, 15, is a sophomore at Hopkins High School and is an editor on the school newspaper, the Royal Page. She loves theater and playing the ukulele.